Trending
Science News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 12:14 PM

SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission

By Ian Stark
Share with X
SpaceX on Monday launched 24 Amazon Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 3 | SpaceX on Monday launched 24 Amazon Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched two dozen Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit Monday on its 100th mission of 2025.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday at 8:35 a.m. EDT, in the 97th Falcon 9 launch of the year. It was the third attempt for this particular mission, as the first two attempts over the weekend were scrubbed due to weather conditions.

The launch brought 24 Kuiper Internet satellites into low Earth orbit, joining those previously sent into space and brings the total to 102. The Kuiper constellation is planned to ultimately hold over 3,200 spacecraft and will require more than 80 future launch missions to achieve that sum.

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth about nine minutes after liftoff and touched down in the Atlantic Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, marking the 120th booster landing on the ship. Unlike many SpaceX missions, the booster used Monday made its first-ever flight, as SpaceX generally reuses its rockets.

"Another 24 Kuiper satellites have been deployed into low Earth orbit," the Kuiper Project posted to its X page Monday.

The other three SpaceX missions of 2025 were suborbital test flights of the reusable Starship vehicle intended to help with the eventual settlement of Mars.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The four members of Crew-10 made a successful water landing off the coast of California Saturday morning, with splashdown taking place as scheduled at 11:33 a.m. EDT.
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Science News // 2 days ago
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon, died in Illinois, his family announced. Lovell, 97, flew on three other NASA missions.
Crew-10 undocks from International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
Crew-10 undocks from International Space Station
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Members of the Crew-10 were preparing on Friday to depart from the International Space Station aboard the Dragon 9 spacecraft. Splashdown is set for Saturday.
James Webb Space Telescope discovers evidence of a new planet
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope discovers evidence of a new planet
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered evidence of a giant planet orbiting a star in the solar system closest to Earth, the administration announced Thursday.
Chile builds first space center for satellite manufacturing
Science News // 3 days ago
Chile builds first space center for satellite manufacturing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Chile is nearing completion of one of the most ambitious scientific projects in its history: the first National Space Center, or CEN, which is 85% complete.
SpaceX Crew-10 return delayed due to weather at splashdown site
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX Crew-10 return delayed due to weather at splashdown site
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX and NASA delayed the return of Crew-10 astronauts to Earth that was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday afternoon.
SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to lift off on Thursday with more Project Kuiper satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for its 100th mission of the year.
NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore announced his retirement Wednesday after 25 years with NASA and serving as a U.S. Navy test pilot before becoming an astronaut.
Perseid meteor shower set to peak Aug. 12-13
Science News // 5 days ago
Perseid meteor shower set to peak Aug. 12-13
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak next week throughout Aug. 12-13, allowing stargazers to see up to 100 shooting stars per hour.
Argentine scientists lead oceanographic expedition in the S. Atlantic
Science News // 5 days ago
Argentine scientists lead oceanographic expedition in the S. Atlantic
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Argentine scientists have identified about 40 marine species while leading one of the most significant oceanographic expeditions in the South Atlantic.

Trending Stories

James Webb Space Telescope discovers evidence of a new planet
James Webb Space Telescope discovers evidence of a new planet
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Study: Fraudulent scientific research outpacing legitimate journals
Study: Fraudulent scientific research outpacing legitimate journals
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Crew-10 undocks from International Space Station
Crew-10 undocks from International Space Station

Follow Us