Aug. 7, 2025 / 4:23 PM

Chile builds first space center for satellite manufacturing

By Macarena Hermosilla
The Republic of Chile on October 25 became is the 47th country to sign the Artemis Accords, which establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s Artemis program. Photo by Keegan Barber/NASA
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Chile is nearing completion of one of the most ambitious scientific projects in its history: the first National Space Center, or CEN, which is 85% complete.

The pioneering facility, expected to begin operations in December, will mark the country's entry into satellite manufacturing and the independent development of space technology.

The initiative is part of Chile's National Satellite System and aims to strengthen the country's scientific and technological sovereignty. The project is led by the Chilean Air Force in coordination with the ministries of Defense and Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation.

During a recent visit to the construction site, Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano and Science Minister Aldo Valle emphasized the strategic importance of the CEN and its role in advancing research, national defense and innovation.

The CEN will span more than 62,000 square feet across four main areas. Among them is a 6,450-square-foot clean room for satellite manufacturing under strict environmental controls. There, engineers plan to assemble seven 50-pound microsatellites and one Earth observation satellite that weighs about 440 pounds, all developed by Chilean professionals.

The center also will include a data science lab with high-performance computing and artificial intelligence capabilities, mission control center for autonomous satellite operations and innovation lab to support technology projects with startups and universities.

It will also have an 8,600-square-foot satellite integration room capable of handling up to eight devices at once.

About 120 people are expected to work at the center, with 30% coming from academic institutions, according to CEN Director Col. Héctor Contreras.

"It will be a center open to universities and research institutions, with capabilities essential to national development," Valle said.

The center will mark a milestone in inclusive technology with the introduction of STELARBOT, a robot developed by the University of Santiago in collaboration with the Teletón Institute and the Chilean Air Force.

The remotely operated robot will be controlled by people with disabilities using an interface powered by cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence.

"STELARBOT will allow people with disabilities to interact directly with the center and its visitors, guiding tours and explaining ongoing technological developments," said Lorena Delgado, director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Lab at the University of Santiago.

She said the CEN "will be a major hub for innovation in the region" and praised its openness to civil society and the education sector.

The project is part of a broader national vision to create a network of space centers across the country.

Delpiano said plans are underway to establish a satellite center in northern Chile focused on communications for remote areas, along with another in Punta Arenas, in the country's far south, specializing in radar satellites capable of operating in adverse weather conditions.

With these centers, Chile is positioning itself as an emerging player in Latin America's space industry.

"We are at a crucial turning point in the modernization of the state and in connecting science, defense and the economy," Valle said.

The inauguration of the CEN in December will not only mark a technological milestone, officials said, but also open a new chapter for research, innovation and talent development, with applications in mining, agriculture, environmental monitoring and national defense.

