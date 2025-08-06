Trending
Perseid meteor shower set to peak Aug. 12-13

By Andrew Sookdeo
The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak next week throughout Aug. 12-13, allowing stargazers to see up to 100 shooting stars per hour. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak in mid August, allowing stargazers to see up to 100 shooting stars per hour.

The shower takes place each year when the Earth barrels through the trail of ancient debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. As the Earth's atmosphere collides with the cometary fragments, the friction vaporizes the debris, creating the flashes of "shooting stars."

The shower will be visible through Aug. 23. But its expected peak is Aug. 12 and 13 with the best viewing times being after midnight and just before dawn. According to experts from the Weather Channel, it is suggested to go outside as early as 10 p.m. EDT to get the best experience.

The shower will be overshadowed by the gibbous moon as it will rise a few hours before midnight on Aug. 12 and wash out all of the brightest meteors by 75% allowing the viewer to see 10 to 20 per hour instead of 50 to 100 shooting stars, according to the American Meteor Shower Society.

In order to get the best views, find a location away from city lights, allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness and dress for the weather, according to the tips from EarthSky.

