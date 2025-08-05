Trending
Science News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 10:10 AM

NASA administrator seeks plan to place nuclear reactor on moon

By Lisa Hornung
Transportation Secretary and acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy sent out a directive July 31 saying he wants to fast-track putting a 100kw nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Sean Duffy, acting NASA administrator and secretary of transportation, wants to fast-track putting a nuclear reactor on the moon, according to a directive he sent out Thursday.

NASA already has plans to put a small nuclear reactor on the moon but this directive would create a timeline despite the agency's heavy budget cut, Politico, The New York Times and The Independent reported.

"It is about winning the second space race," said a NASA senior official, granted anonymity to discuss the documents ahead of their wider release. Politico first reported on the documents.

Duffy's directive also said he wants to replace the International Space Station more quickly than already planned by NASA. The two plans may help the United States reach Mars sooner. China is also pursuing that goal.

President Donald Trump's administration has focused on manned spaceflight and has proposed a 2026 budget that would increase funds for human spaceflight, while it pushes to cut budgets for other programs, including almost 50% for science missions.

In building the reactor, Duffy ordered NASA to solicit industry proposals within 60 days for a 100-kilowatt reactor launched by 2030. The agency is already working on a 40-kilowatt reactor for the moon, ready for launch by the 2030s. A 100-kilowatt reactor could power about 80 households in the United States.

It also called for the appointment of a NASA official to oversee the project within 30 days. China plans to land its first astronaut on the moon in 2030, which could be the reason for that deadline.

"To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly," Duffy said in the directive.

He said the first country to have a reactor could "declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States," citing a joint plan between Russia and China.

Despite the Pentagon's recent cancellation of a joint program on nuclear-powered rocket engines, NASA continues to develop nuclear power.

"While the budget did not prioritize nuclear propulsion, that wasn't because nuclear propulsion is seen as a non-worthy technology," the NASA official told Politico.

The ISS is old and leaky, so NASA intends to replace it with commercially run ones by changing how the agency awards contracts. Once a new one is in place, NASA plans to crash the old one into the ocean.

At least two companies will get a contract within six months of the request for proposals. If the new station isn't in space by 2030, only China will have a permanently crewed space station in orbit.

A nuclear reactor would be useful for long stays on the moon, but Duffy and NASA haven't made it clear what the reactor would power.

The first moon landing under NASA's Artemis program is planned for 2027, but many experts say it's unlikely. Many of the components are unproven, including the Starship lunar lander under development by SpaceX.

Latest Headlines

NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission ends without mapping moon
Science News // 15 hours ago
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission ends without mapping moon
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to the moon ended in failure after contact with was lost a day after the launch in February and communication never regained.
NASA astronaut shares surreal photo of Earth, 3 galaxies
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA astronaut shares surreal photo of Earth, 3 galaxies
NASA astronaut Don Pettit shares a long-exposure photograph that captured the curve of Earth, the glow of the planet's atmosphere, streaks of city lights and flashes of lightning. Hovering above it all: three galaxies.
SpaceX Dragon delivers Crew-11 to International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon delivers Crew-11 to International Space Station
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The four Crew-11 crew members joined seven other astronauts in the International Space Station early Saturday morning following a 15-hour journey from Florida.
SpaceX Crew-11 launches to International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Crew-11 launches to International Space Station
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The SpaceX transport of Crew-11 to the ISS is ready to launch Friday after Thursday's weather scrub. Crew-11 will relieve astronauts at the ISS since March.
NOAA says Gulf of Mexico dead zone is smaller this year
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA says Gulf of Mexico dead zone is smaller this year
July 31 (UPI) -- The Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" is smaller than previous measurements and forecasts, NOAA announced. There are 2.8 million acres where fish can't live.
SpaceX Crew-11 launch to ISS scrubbed due to weather
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Crew-11 launch to ISS scrubbed due to weather
July 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed just before launch on Thursday.
Defense Department opts to not end satellite data for storm forecasts
Science News // 5 days ago
Defense Department opts to not end satellite data for storm forecasts
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has decided not to end the dispersal of key satellite weather data on Friday as planned. The cutoff will be delayed for one year.
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Science News // 1 month ago
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
June 30 (UPI) -- With the peak hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.
NASA readying for crewed Artemis II moon flight
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA readying for crewed Artemis II moon flight
July 30 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for its April 2026 Artemis II 10-day mission that will send a crew of four around the moon to prepare for future crewed moon landings.
NASA teams with India to launch Earth-tracking satellite
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA teams with India to launch Earth-tracking satellite
July 30 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it, in a partnership with the Indian Space Research Organization, has launched a radar system to map Earth as never before.

