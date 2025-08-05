Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 2:03 PM

Argentine scientists lead oceanographic expedition in the S. Atlantic

By Mar Puig
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Argentine scientists have identified about 40 marine species -- many previously unknown to science -- while leading one of the most significant oceanographic expeditions in the South Atlantic.

Aboard the research vessel Falkor (too) and using advanced technology, the team is exploring the Mar del Plata Submarine Canyon, uncovering untouched habitats, unusual organisms and clear signs of human impact.

The mission, Underwater Oases of Mar del Plata Canyon, is led by Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council in partnership with the California-based nonprofit Schmidt Ocean Institute.

At the center of the mission is the ROV SuBastian, a remotely operated submersible used for the first time in Argentine waters. The robot records ultra-high-definition video and collects biological and geochemical samples without disturbing the environment.

Thanks to this technology, the expedition is being live-streamed on the Schmidt Ocean Institute's YouTube channel, allowing anyone to tune in and observe the discoveries in real time.

The study area lies along the continental slope off Buenos Aires Province, where the warm Brazil Current meets the cold Falklands Current. This convergence creates a unique ecological zone considered a key biogeographic boundary in the South Atlantic.

There, the research team is collecting samples at multiple stations to study species distribution, physicochemical conditions of the water, sediment dynamics and the presence of microplastics.

More than 30 Argentine specialists are participating in the initiative, representing CONICET research institutes and national universities. The interdisciplinary team includes biologists, geologists, geneticists, ecologists and field technicians who are also developing educational materials and 3D digital models for scientific dissemination.

"We've found animals never before recorded in this area, underwater landscapes that look like something from another planet and behaviors that surprise even experienced scientists," said Daniel Lauretta, chief scientist of the expedition, in a CONICET statement.

"SuBastian is like having a submarine with ultra-sensitive eyes that dives for us and shows everything in stunning detail," he added.

In addition to its scientific value, the project aims to foster public engagement and promote the conservation of vulnerable ecosystems.

The data collected will be released through open-access repositories such as CONICET Digital, OBIS, and GenBank.

This mission is part of a research initiative launched by CONICET more than a decade ago, which included the Continental Slope I, II and III campaigns.

Unlike those efforts, which relied on trawl nets, the current approach allows scientists to observe marine life in its natural habitat and document previously unknown interactions.

