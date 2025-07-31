Trending
July 31, 2025 / 8:49 AM

SpaceX Crew-11 set for launch to ISS

By Andrew Sookdeo
SpaceX's Crew-11 mission will launch to the International Space Station on Thursday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 4 | SpaceX's Crew-11 mission will launch to the International Space Station on Thursday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Crew-11 is set to launch from Florida to the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon.

The mission is scheduled for 12:09 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket.

"I'm so eager to see this mission launch, but as always, we launch when we're ready. With a little luck, we'll see a launch soon, and we'll also see a crew come home soon," said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, during a prelaunch briefing. "But be patient with us. Let's make sure that the vehicle is ready to go and that our team is really certain before we hit the button."

Crew-11 astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platonov will take 39 hours to reach the ISS. Arrival time is estimated at 3 a.m. on Aug 2.

"We'll watch that time closely. We have a limit of about 40 hours or so of ability to sustain the crew on the way to station when we protect all the consumables for contingencies. So, we'll watch that really carefully," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Cardman, commander of Crew-11 in a press briefing said six-month stays on the ISS will help prepare NASA to send astronauts much deeper into space.

"Understanding how to live and work for long durations -- going and staying -- is a really interesting challenge, and I'm grateful that we've gotten the chance to do this -- to hone our skills on the ISS, so that we can do this for longer durations on the moon," Cardman said.

According to NASA there is a full schedule of experiments and maintenance tasks when the crew is on the ISS. They will investigate the additive manufacturing process for small metal parts in microgravity and will look at physiological and psychological changes that happen across mission durations to prepare for a three-year journey to Mars.

"This studies how astronauts adapt to space over different mission durations, integrating multidisciplinary research to assess physiological and psychological changes that develop and really to develop those countermeasures that are critical for us to go to the longer-duration missions, like a three-year mission to Mars, if you can imagine," Spetch said during the press conference.

Crew-10 and Crew-11 will be working together before the Crew-10 team returns to Earth on Aug 6.

Defense Department opts to not end satellite data for storm forecasts
Science News // 9 hours ago
Defense Department opts to not end satellite data for storm forecasts
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has decided not to end the dispersal of key satellite weather data on Friday as planned. The cutoff will be delayed for one year.
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Science News // 1 month ago
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
June 30 (UPI) -- With the peak hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.
NASA readying for crewed Artemis II moon flight
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA readying for crewed Artemis II moon flight
July 30 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for its April 2026 Artemis II 10-day mission that will send a crew of four around the moon to prepare for future crewed moon landings.
NASA teams with India to launch Earth-tracking satellite
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA teams with India to launch Earth-tracking satellite
July 30 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it, in a partnership with the Indian Space Research Organization, has launched a radar system to map Earth as never before.
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
July 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX auto aborted the Crew 11 static fire test of Falcon 9 due to an error on Monday.
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
Science News // 2 days ago
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
July 28 (UPI) -- NASA and India plan to deploy a satellite that will map the Earth down to a centimeter after a launch on Wednesday from the Asian nation's southeastern coast.
SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost Internet access
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost Internet access
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, Calif., It put 24 satellites into near Earth orbit in polar areas.
NASA crew readies for ISS mission launch on Thursday
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA crew readies for ISS mission launch on Thursday
July 26 (UPI) -- An international crew is readying for Thursday's planned launch of a NASA mission to the International Space Station after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
July 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Pad 40 in Florida at 5:01 a.m. EDT Saturday.
NASA: Senegal is 56th country to sign Artemis Accords
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA: Senegal is 56th country to sign Artemis Accords
July 25 (UPI) -- Senegal has become the 56th country to sign the Artemis Accords for peaceful space exploration, NASA announced. The accords pledge care in space exploration.

