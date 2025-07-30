Trending
Science News
July 30, 2025 / 1:29 PM

NASA teams with India to launch Earth-tracking satellite

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, the first joint satellite of the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, and NASA, is launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India on Wednesday. EPA/Ragul Krishnan
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, the first joint satellite of the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, and NASA, is launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India on Wednesday. EPA/Ragul Krishnan

July 30 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it, in a partnership with the Indian Space Research Organization, launched a radar system to map Earth as never before.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, satellite blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the island of Sriharikota in the state of Andhra Pradesh in India at 8:10 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

NISAR, which NASA described in a press release as "a critical part of the United States-India civil-space cooperation," will orbit from 464 miles above Earth, and use a pair of radar instruments to monitor almost the planet's land and ice-covered surfaces twice every 12 days.

The NISAR mission is the first such undertaking between NASA and ISRO, in which the two agencies co-developed hardware for an Earth-observing mission.

Related

Intended to keep track of the Earth's forests and wetland ecosystems, it will also note any deformation and motion of the world's frozen surfaces and detect any movement of Earth's crust, down to fractions of an inch.

These measurements are key for researchers to better understand how the Earth's surface behaves before, during and following potential geological upheavals such as landslides, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

NISAR will also provide data that details long-term changes in the Earth's ecological systems, such as wetlands, permafrost, forests and agricultural areas.

"Congratulations to the entire NISAR mission team on a successful launch that spanned across multiple time zones and continents in the first-ever partnership between NASA and ISRO on a mission of this sheer magnitude," said NASA's Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate Science Mission Directorate Dr. Nicola Fox in the release.

"Where moments are most critical, NISAR's data will help ensure the health and safety of those impacted on Earth, as well as the infrastructure that supports them, for the benefit of all," she added.

"With this successful launch, we are at the threshold of fulfilling the immense scientific potential NASA and ISRO envisioned for the NISAR mission more than 10 years ago," said ISRO Chairperson Dr. Vanniyaperumal Narayanan. "The powerful capability of this radar mission will help us study Earth's dynamic land and ice surfaces in greater detail than ever before."

The NISAR satellite is the first free-flying space mission to feature both an L-band system and an S-band radar system, which are attuned to recognize features of various sizes and particular attributes, from forest biomass and agricultural ecosystems to soil moisture and the motion of ice and land.

"The mission's measurements will be global but its applications deeply local, as people everywhere will use its data to plan for a resilient future," said NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory director Dave Gallagher in the release.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
July 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX auto aborted the Crew 11 static fire test of Falcon 9 due to an error on Monday.
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
Science News // 1 day ago
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
July 28 (UPI) -- NASA and India plan to deploy a satellite that will map the Earth down to a centimeter after a launch on Wednesday from the Asian nation's southeastern coast.
SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost Internet access
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost Internet access
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, Calif., It put 24 satellites into near Earth orbit in polar areas.
NASA crew readies for ISS mission launch on Thursday
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA crew readies for ISS mission launch on Thursday
July 26 (UPI) -- An international crew is readying for Thursday's planned launch of a NASA mission to the International Space Station after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
July 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Pad 40 in Florida at 5:01 a.m. EDT Saturday.
NASA: Senegal is 56th country to sign Artemis Accords
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA: Senegal is 56th country to sign Artemis Accords
July 25 (UPI) -- Senegal has become the 56th country to sign the Artemis Accords for peaceful space exploration, NASA announced. The accords pledge care in space exploration.
SpaceX launches satellites from California, Florida day after scrubs
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches satellites from California, Florida day after scrubs
July 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets with satellites after they were scrubbed less than a minute before liftoff one day earlier in Florida and California.
Former DOGE attorney launches 'America-first' AI Innovation Council
Science News // 6 days ago
Former DOGE attorney launches 'America-first' AI Innovation Council
July 23 (UPI) -- The AI Innovation Council opened on Wednesday in the nation's capital to help make the United States the world's leader in artificial intelligence innovation.
NASA seeks moon and Mars communications, navigation proposals
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA seeks moon and Mars communications, navigation proposals
July 23 (UPI) -- Planned moon and Mars missions require timely communications and navigation systems, which is prompting NASA officials to request ideas via proposals from U.S. firms.
See the ISS make bright flight over eastern U.S., Canada on Thursday
Science News // 6 days ago
See the ISS make bright flight over eastern U.S., Canada on Thursday
The International Space Station will fly over the eastern United States and parts of Canada just after sunset on Thursday evening, an easy-to-see event for millions of residents across the region.

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost Internet access
SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost Internet access
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
NASA crew readies for ISS mission launch on Thursday
NASA crew readies for ISS mission launch on Thursday
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage

Follow Us