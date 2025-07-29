SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue

July 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed a static fire test for a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Crew-11 team to the International Space Station due to an error.

SpaceX said in a statement that it was now targeting a window on Tuesday for the test after saying the scrub was due to an issue with the transporter erector cradle arm position indication at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"Today's test auto-aborted at T-57 seconds due to an error with the transporter erector's cradle arm position indication. The arm functioned properly and teams are reviewing data. Falcon 9 and Dragon remain healthy on the pad ahead of this week's NASA Crew-11 launch to the [ISS]," SpaceX said.

After the planned burn was set to begin,it was seen returning to pre-static fire.

The static fire operation is when clamps are holding the rocket in place to release ahead of engine ignition as it plans on launch day.

Booster serial number B1094 is being used on Crew-11's Mission on the Falcon 9. The rocket will be flying for its third time, following the events of Axiom Mission 4.

Crew-11 will dock with the International Space Station, but the length of the mission is unknown until about a month after docking.