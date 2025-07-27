Science News
July 27, 2025 / 10:26 AM

SpaceX launches 24 satellites to polar areas to boost internet access

By Lisa Hornung
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, Calif. Photo courtesy of SpaceX.
1 of 2 | SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, Calif. Photo courtesy of SpaceX.

July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, Calif.

The mission put 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. It will deploy the satellites into a polar orbit to boost internet service in polar regions.

The Starlink 17-2 mission launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 9:31 p.m. PDT.

The Falcon 9 ship with tail number B1075 took its 19th trip to space, including 16 Starlink missions.

About 8 1/2 minutes after liftoff, the ship landed on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," in the Pacific Ocean.

It was the 142nd landing for this vessel and the 481st booster landing for SpaceX.

There are more than 8,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

On Thursday, Starlink users reported a rare full network outage of internet service. It began at 4 p.m. About 2 1/2 hours later, SpaceX announced most service had been restored. Then, 1 1/2 hours later, full service was back, Starlink reported.

