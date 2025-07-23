Former DOGE attorney launches 'America-first' AI Innovation Council

July 23 (UPI) -- The AI Innovation Council opened on Wednesday in the nation's capital to help make the United States the world's leader in artificial intelligence innovation.

Former Department of Government Efficiency general counsel James Burnham announced the council's opening in Washington, D.C., to support President Donald Trump's policy of global AI dominance.

"Artificial intelligence is a revolutionary technology with the potential to make the United States wealthier and greater than it has ever been," Burnham said in a news release.

"That's why President Trump made clear in his first week back in office that 'the policy of the United States is to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness and national security,'" Burnham said.

The AI Innovation Council describes itself as an independent policy forum to advance U.S. leadership in AI.

New technologies often lead to monopolies that control them, but Burnham said that should not stop the nation from pursuing AI innovation.

"I have been as outspoken as anyone about the problems of big tech and monopoly power," he added, "but it's a major mistake to let legitimate concerns about past abuses block new innovators from propelling our nation into a new golden age."

The AI Innovation Council will advocate for regulatory controls that balance oversight and innovation, so established companies and new ones develop revolutionary AI products in the United States, according to Burnham.

"The goal isn't just to win the innovation race," he said. "It's to help launch America's golden age."

Trump on July 15 announced more than $100 billion in energy-and AI-related investments that he said would create an AI economy in the United States.

He said the investments will create tens of thousands of jobs in the energy and AI sectors and help the nation improve its economic standing among global AI producers.

Trump announced the investments during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.