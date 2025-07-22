SpaceX delays launch of NASA TRACERS mission until Wednesday

July 22 (UPI) -- The NASA TRACERS mission is set to launch on Wednesday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket after SpaceX postponed Tuesday's launch due to "airspace concerns."

SpaceX officials scrubbed Tuesday's launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just 45 seconds before liftoff.

The launch was canceled "due to [Federal Aviation Administration] airspace concerns that created a no-go condition for launch," SpaceX posted on social media.

Wednesday's launch is scheduled for 11:13 a.m. PDT with a 57-minute launch window to send NASA's twin Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites into orbit.

The TRACERS mission aims to "help understand magnetic reconnection and its effects in Earth's atmosphere."

NASA will also send three payloads, the Athena EPIC, the Polylingual Experimental Terminal and the Relativistic Electron Atmospheric Loss, with the mission.

About eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9's first stage will land on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to SpaceX.

"There is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions," SpaceX officials said.