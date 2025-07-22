Trending
Science News
July 22, 2025 / 9:16 AM

Earth will spin faster marking 2nd shortest day in history

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Scientists predicted that Tuesday will be a fraction of a second shorter than normal as the Earth’s rotation is moving faster. File Photo by NASA/UPI
Scientists predicted that Tuesday will be a fraction of a second shorter than normal as the Earth’s rotation is moving faster. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Scientists predicted that Tuesday will be a fraction of a second shorter than the average day as the Earth's rotation is moving faster.

The international Earth Rotation and Reference System Service expects that Tuesday will be just 1.34 milliseconds shorter than the standard 24 hours.

"We've known about the rotation of the Earth being variable for about a hundred years," said the former Director of Time at the United States Naval Observatory Dennis McCarthy. "This is just one of those little variations that comes along."

The speed of the Earth's rotation isn't fixed. A 2023 study showed a day was approximately 19 hours in Earth's early history.

July 5, 2024, was the shortest day ever, 1.65 milliseconds shorter than the usual 86,400 seconds, said MIT geophysicist Thomas Herring.

Scientists predicted that Aug. 5 could be the next day we will see a quicker rotation, 1.25 milliseconds shorter than usual.

"The cause of this acceleration is not explained," a leading authority on Earth's rotation at Moscow State University, Leonid Zotov, said. "Most scientists believe that it is something inside the Earth. Ocean and atmospheric models don't explain this huge acceleration."

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
July 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed the launch of two O3b mPOWER satellites for Luxembourg-based SES on Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Station. The clock halted at 11 seconds.
SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch
July 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 24 more Starlink satellites late Friday from California into low-Earth orbit.
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
Science News // 3 days ago
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
July 18 (UPI) -- The four members of NASA's Crew-11 mission entered quarantine near Houston ahead of planned launch on July 13 from Florida to the International Space Station.
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
Science News // 3 days ago
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
July 18 (UPI) -- The Boeing Company has confirmed it continues to look for solutions to problems with its Starliner spacecraft that have left the over-budget project unable to carry passengers.
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Science News // 5 days ago
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
July 17 (UPI) -- A meteorite from Mars, the largest piece ever found on Earth, sold for $5.3 million to an anonymous bidder at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Wednesday.
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
July 16 (UPI) -- NASA issued a challenge to those with rocket design capabilities. The agency needs the public's help designing an ejection system in its SPEED project.
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
July 16 (UPI) -- Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband network got a literal boost from SpaceX Wednesday as a Falcon 9 rocket put several Kuiper satellites into orbit.
Researchers observe early state of planet formation beyond Earth's sun
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers observe early state of planet formation beyond Earth's sun
July 15 (UPI) -- A group of international researchers said on Wednesday they witnessed some of the earliest stages of a planet beyond the sun beginning to form.
Axiom-4 astronauts splash down on return from ISS
Science News // 1 week ago
Axiom-4 astronauts splash down on return from ISS
July 15 (UPI) -- Axiom 4 astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday following their 18 day mission aboard the International Space Station.
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
Science News // 1 week ago
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
July 14 (UPI) -- Axiom-4 space crew undocked after their latest mission on the International Space Station on Monday morning.

Trending Stories

SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch
SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch

Follow Us