Trending
Science News
July 22, 2025 / 8:45 PM

NASA's X-59 moves under its own power

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
NASA determined that its experimental X-59 aircraft can move under its own power following a test on July 10, 2025. The success of the test could lead to quieter supersonic aircrafts. Photo by Carla Thomas/NASA
NASA determined that its experimental X-59 aircraft can move under its own power following a test on July 10, 2025. The success of the test could lead to quieter supersonic aircrafts. Photo by Carla Thomas/NASA

July 22 (UPI) -- NASA's quest for a quieter supersonic jet passed an early test after its X-59 aircraft was able to taxi at low speed at a manufacturing plant in California.

The space agency on Tuesday announced the latest milestone for NASA's X-59 that is part of its Quesst mission to test the possibility of a supersonic aircraft with more muted sonic booms that will allow less noisy flights over populated areas.

The X-59 was able to move under its own power during the test that took place last week, taxiing across the runway at the U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. As the aircraft taxied, engineers and flight crews observed the X-59 to evaluate its steering, braking and other important functions.

The test was one of the final hurdles for the X-59 before its first flight, according to the agency. NASA engineers began test-firing the single-engine experimental aircraft at a Lockheed Martin facility last fall to see if its systems are functional.

Related

NASA plans to fly the X-59 between residential areas in 2026 and ask residents about the noise it produces while exceeding the speed of sound. If the X-59 works as intended it will produce a soft thud instead of the loud booms associated with sonic aircrafts.

The aircraft has no windshield because its pilot can't see over it, as well as delta-shaped wings with a span of 29.5 feet and has a maximum takeoff weight of 32,300 pounds -- lighter than many commercial planes.

Following the successful test, NASA engineers will gradually increase the X-59's taxing speed stopping short of where it would take off, according to the agency. Data from the X-59 will be shared with U.S. and international regulators to develop new regulations on noise threshold for commercial supersonic land flights.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX delays launch of NASA TRACERS mission until Wednesday
Science News // 11 hours ago
SpaceX delays launch of NASA TRACERS mission until Wednesday
July 22 (UPI) -- The NASA TRACERS mission is set to launch on Wednesday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket after SpaceX postponed Tuesday's launch due to "airspace concerns."
'Corn sweat' will make this week's heat wave feel even worse
Science News // 8 hours ago
'Corn sweat' will make this week's heat wave feel even worse
The heat wave baking the central United States this week may feel worse than those earlier in the summer, and corn is partly to blame, forecasters say.
Earth will spin faster marking 2nd shortest day in history
Science News // 12 hours ago
Earth will spin faster marking 2nd shortest day in history
July 22 (UPI) -- Scientists predicted that Tuesday will be a fraction of a second shorter than normal as the Earth's rotation is moving faster.
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
July 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed the launch of two O3b mPOWER satellites for Luxembourg-based SES on Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Station. The clock halted at 11 seconds.
SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch
July 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 24 more Starlink satellites late Friday from California into low-Earth orbit.
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
Science News // 4 days ago
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
July 18 (UPI) -- The four members of NASA's Crew-11 mission entered quarantine near Houston ahead of planned launch on July 13 from Florida to the International Space Station.
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
Science News // 4 days ago
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
July 18 (UPI) -- The Boeing Company has confirmed it continues to look for solutions to problems with its Starliner spacecraft that have left the over-budget project unable to carry passengers.
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Science News // 5 days ago
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
July 17 (UPI) -- A meteorite from Mars, the largest piece ever found on Earth, sold for $5.3 million to an anonymous bidder at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Wednesday.
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
July 16 (UPI) -- NASA issued a challenge to those with rocket design capabilities. The agency needs the public's help designing an ejection system in its SPEED project.
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
July 16 (UPI) -- Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband network got a literal boost from SpaceX Wednesday as a Falcon 9 rocket put several Kuiper satellites into orbit.

Trending Stories

Earth will spin faster marking 2nd shortest day in history
Earth will spin faster marking 2nd shortest day in history
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
'Corn sweat' will make this week's heat wave feel even worse
'Corn sweat' will make this week's heat wave feel even worse
SpaceX delays launch of NASA TRACERS mission until Wednesday
SpaceX delays launch of NASA TRACERS mission until Wednesday

Follow Us