July 19, 2025 / 9:54 AM

SpaceX sends Starlink satellites to polar orbit in late night launch

By Allen Cone
July 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 24 more Starlink satellites late Friday from California into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 lifted off at 8:52 p.m. PDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base's pad 4 East.

About eight minutes later, Falcon 9's first-stage booster successfully landed on "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the booster's 14th mission, and 141st on this vessel and 477th of all droneships.

SpaceX has launched 88 Falcon 9 rockets this year and 516th overall in California and Florida.

The satellites were deployed into a polar orbit about one hour later.

The Starlink network includes 7,965 active units launched since 2019, Space.com reported.

The satellites provide broadband internet access and direct-to-cell service.

The next SpaceX flight from Florida is scheduled for 5:12 p.m. EDT Monday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Complex 40. A Falcon 9 will launch the fifth pair of 03b mPower satellites to medium Earth orbit for Luxembourg-based SES.

