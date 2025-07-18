Science News
July 18, 2025 / 8:03 PM

ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch

By Allen Cone
Share with X
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 members stand inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the Johnson Space Center near Houston. They are, from left, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and NASA astronaut Mike Fincke. Photo courtesy NASA
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 members stand inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the Johnson Space Center near Houston. They are, from left, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and NASA astronaut Mike Fincke. Photo courtesy NASA

July 18 (UPI) -- The four members of NASA's Crew-11 space mission entered quarantine in the Houston area ahead of their planned launch on July 13 from central Florida to the International Space Station.

NASA's Crew 11 is the 11th operational mission of SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9.

On Thursday, they entered isolation at Johnson Space Center: NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Finck, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Plantonov, 39.

The two-week quarantine is standard procedure for NASA since Apollo from 1968 to 1972 to reduce preflight illness and prevent subsequent symptoms during flight.

Related

Their contact with other people is limited.

Cardman, the 37-year-old commander, is making her first spaceflight with Fincke, 58, making his fourth trip to ISS. Yui, 55, will be on his first spaceflight and Platonov on his maiden mission.

NASA released a podcast of the quartet on Friday.

The crew members spent several months training at NASA and SpaceX sites.

They participated in training simulations at SpaceX's facility in Hawthorne, Calif., including launch, docking, undocking and departing from the ISS.

Also, they were involved in a water survival demonstration inside the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at Johnson Space Center.

At NASA, the crew trained at Launch Complex 39A on the emergency escape system, which employs slidewire baskets to deliver crew and pad teams from the launch tower to armored vehicles on the ground.

Earlier this month, the crew participated in an equipment interface test, putting on their spacesuits and familiarizing themselves with the interior of their Dragon spacecraft.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:09 p.m. EDT July 31 from Pad 39A for the launch. The Falcon 9 has flown 515 times since 2010 from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Crew-10 launched from Kennedy Space Center on March 14. Their arrival at ISS provided a way home for two NASA astronauts who have been on the ISS since June 2024 after arriving on June 5, 2024 on the Boeing Starling Crew Flight.

SpaceX, a private company with Elon Musk as CEO, is the only way now for NASA to send crews to the ISS from the United States. Americans also can fly on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

Latest Headlines

Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
Science News // 8 hours ago
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
July 18 (UPI) -- The Boeing Company has confirmed it continues to look for solutions to problems with its Starliner spacecraft that have left the over-budget project unable to carry passengers.
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Science News // 1 day ago
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
July 17 (UPI) -- A meteorite from Mars, the largest piece ever found on Earth, sold for $5.3 million to an anonymous bidder at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Wednesday.
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
July 16 (UPI) -- NASA issued a challenge to those with rocket design capabilities. The agency needs the public's help designing an ejection system in its SPEED project.
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
July 16 (UPI) -- Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband network got a literal boost from SpaceX Wednesday as a Falcon 9 rocket put several Kuiper satellites into orbit.
Researchers observe early state of planet formation beyond Earth's sun
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers observe early state of planet formation beyond Earth's sun
July 15 (UPI) -- A group of international researchers said on Wednesday they witnessed some of the earliest stages of a planet beyond the sun beginning to form.
Axiom-4 astronauts splash down on return from ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
Axiom-4 astronauts splash down on return from ISS
July 15 (UPI) -- Axiom 4 astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday following their 18 day mission aboard the International Space Station.
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
Science News // 4 days ago
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
July 14 (UPI) -- Axiom-4 space crew undocked after their latest mission on the International Space Station on Monday morning.
SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
July 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Sunday carrying an Israel Aerospace Industries communications satellite, a payload that had been kept largely secret until liftoff.
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
Science News // 1 week ago
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured images of Pluto and its moons as never before.
Ex-astronaut, one-time Trump nominee Jared Isaacman gives $15M to rocket center
Science News // 1 week ago
Ex-astronaut, one-time Trump nominee Jared Isaacman gives $15M to rocket center
July 11 (UPI) -- Ex-NASA administrator nominee Jared Isaacman has donated $15 million to support the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's under-construction Inspiration4 Skills Training Complex in Huntsville, Al.

Trending Stories

Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
Boeing looks for Starliner fixes despite costs, ISS age
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
NASA issues challenge for public design of ejection system
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
SpaceX launch adds dozens of satellites to Amazon's broadband network
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later

Follow Us