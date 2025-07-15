Trending
Science News
July 15, 2025 / 8:42 AM

Axiom-4 astronauts splash down on return from ISS

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X

July 15 (UPI) -- Axiom-4 astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday following their 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

The crew splashed down in their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule "Grace" in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 5:32 a.m. EST. Grace initially left the ISS Monday at 7:15 a.m.

During their time on the ISS, the four astronauts Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu conducted more experiments and technology demonstrations than any other Axiom mission.

The crew initially launched on June 26, with plans of a two-week-long mission but it was extended by four days.

The next group planning to go to ISS is SpaceX's Crew-11 with plans to launch no earlier than July 31 featuring a crew rotation that's expected to last between six and eight months.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
Science News // 21 hours ago
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
July 14 (UPI) -- Axiom-4 space crew undocked after their latest mission on the International Space Station on Monday morning.
SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
July 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Sunday carrying an Israel Aerospace Industries communications satellite, a payload that had been kept largely secret until liftoff.
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
Science News // 3 days ago
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured images of Pluto and its moons as never before.
Ex-astronaut, one-time Trump nominee Jared Isaacman gives $15M to rocket center
Science News // 3 days ago
Ex-astronaut, one-time Trump nominee Jared Isaacman gives $15M to rocket center
July 11 (UPI) -- Ex-NASA administrator nominee Jared Isaacman has donated $15 million to support the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's under-construction Inspiration4 Skills Training Complex in Huntsville, Al.
Comet believed to be 3 billion years older than our solar system
Science News // 3 days ago
Comet believed to be 3 billion years older than our solar system
July 11 (UPI) -- Scientists now say an interstellar comet discovered earlier this month could be one of the oldest that astronomers have ever encountered.
NASA 'claws back' thick dust layer in Cat's Claw Nebula
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA 'claws back' thick dust layer in Cat's Claw Nebula
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed thick, dusty layers of the Cat's Claw Nebula, a region of star formation about 5,500 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius, the agency has announced.
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
July 10 (UPI) -- The payload is listed as "Commercial GTO-1," which the company hasn't used before. The Dror-1 satellite uses mostly Israeli technology.
Researchers claim Earth, Milky Way are trapped in cosmic void
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers claim Earth, Milky Way are trapped in cosmic void
July 10 (UPI) -- Fresh evidence claims that the Earth and the surrounding galaxy are suspended inside a cosmic void based on echoes from the Big Bang.
July full 'Buck Moon' set to peak
Science News // 4 days ago
July full 'Buck Moon' set to peak
July 10 (UPI) -- July's full moon the 'Buck Moon" rose on Thursday, July 10 at 4:37 p.m. ET.
Earthquake swarm detected at Mount Rainier, biggest since 2009
Science News // 5 days ago
Earthquake swarm detected at Mount Rainier, biggest since 2009
Hundreds of small earthquakes have rattled Mount Rainier this week in the largest swarm of tremors in more than a decade.

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
Pluto photos from NASA's New Horizons still captivating scientists decade later
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts

Follow Us