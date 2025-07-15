Axiom-4 astronauts splash down on return from ISS

July 15 (UPI) -- Axiom-4 astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday following their 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

The crew splashed down in their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule "Grace" in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 5:32 a.m. EST. Grace initially left the ISS Monday at 7:15 a.m.

During their time on the ISS, the four astronauts Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu conducted more experiments and technology demonstrations than any other Axiom mission.

Welcome back to Earth, #Ax4! Today the Dragon spacecraft successfully splashed down marking the end of their successful mission to the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/eeAyPCmWgG— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) July 15, 2025

The crew initially launched on June 26, with plans of a two-week-long mission but it was extended by four days.

The next group planning to go to ISS is SpaceX's Crew-11 with plans to launch no earlier than July 31 featuring a crew rotation that's expected to last between six and eight months.