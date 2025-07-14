Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth

July 14 (UPI) -- The Axiom-4 space crew undocked from the International Space Station on Monday morning as it prepares to return to Earth.

At 7:15 a.m. EST, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, undocked from the station.

The spacecraft is targeting its return to Earth on Tuesday. It will be returning with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments from the mission, according to NASA.

Grace docked the ISS on June 26. The mission included research and science investigations aimed at further understanding of the microgravity environment. The crew's mission was extended by four days, it was initially scheduled for about two weeks.

The mission crew was Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Wisniewski and Tiber Kapu first spaceflight, but Peggy Whitson's, Axiom-4's commander's, fifth mission.

Grace is targeting to return off the coast of California. This is SpaceX's second West Coast crew recovery, the first one being Crew-9's mission in March.