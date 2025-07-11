Trending
Science News
July 11, 2025 / 11:34 AM

Comet believed to be 3 billion years older than our solar system

By Simon Corlett
Scientists now say the 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet discovered earlier this month could be one of the oldest that astronomers have ever encountered and some 3 billion years older than our solar system. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI
Scientists now say the 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet discovered earlier this month could be one of the oldest that astronomers have ever encountered and some 3 billion years older than our solar system. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Scientists believe an interstellar comet discovered earlier this month could be one of the oldest that astronomers have ever encountered.

University of Oxford scientists said the 3I/ATLAS comet could be some 3 billion years older than our solar system, which is believed to be 4.5 billion years old.

The comet was first reported by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System or ATLAS survey telescope in Chile on July 1, while so-called "pre-discovery" observations date back to June 14.

"Comet 3I/ATLAS was spotted on July 1, but it's not from around here. It came from outside our solar system and is only the 3rd known interstellar comet. Astronomers are studying it before it disappears," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on X, accompanied by an image of the comet.

"This is an object from a part of the galaxy we've never seen up close before," University of Oxford astrophysicist Chris Lintott told space.com in a statement.

"We think there's a two-thirds chance this comet is older than the solar system, and that it's been drifting through interstellar space ever since."

It marks just the third known interstellar object from outside Earth's solar system and is expected to reappear on the other side of our sun in December, when it may be visible to amateur telescopes.

"All non-interstellar comets, such as Halley's comet, formed at the same time as our solar system, so they are up to 4.5 billion years old," fellow University of Oxford astronomer Matthew Hopkins said in a statement during the Royal Astronomical Society's annual meeting in Britain.

"But interstellar visitors have the potential to be far older, and of those known about so far, our statistical method suggests that 3I/ATLAS is very likely to be the oldest comet we have ever seen."

Calculations made by Hopkins and other scientists put the comet's age at over 7 billion years old. The astronomer told the conference he believes the comet originated in an area of the Milky Way Galaxy referred to as a "thick disk" of stars.

Comet 1I/'Oumuamua first seen in 2017, and 2I/Borisov observed in 2019, are the other two known interstellar objects detected by scientists on Earth.

Latest Headlines

NASA 'claws back' thick dust layer in Cat's Claw Nebula
Science News // 12 hours ago
NASA 'claws back' thick dust layer in Cat's Claw Nebula
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed thick, dusty layers of the Cat's Claw Nebula, a region of star formation about 5,500 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius, the agency has announced.
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Science News // 20 hours ago
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
July 10 (UPI) -- The payload is listed as "Commercial GTO-1," which the company hasn't used before. The Dror-1 satellite uses mostly Israeli technology.
Researchers claim Earth, Milky Way are trapped in cosmic void
Science News // 23 hours ago
Researchers claim Earth, Milky Way are trapped in cosmic void
July 10 (UPI) -- Fresh evidence claims that the Earth and the surrounding galaxy are suspended inside a cosmic void based on echoes from the Big Bang.
July full 'Buck Moon' set to peak
Science News // 1 day ago
July full 'Buck Moon' set to peak
July 10 (UPI) -- July's full moon the 'Buck Moon" rose on Thursday, July 10 at 4:37 p.m. ET.
Earthquake swarm detected at Mount Rainier, biggest since 2009
Science News // 1 day ago
Earthquake swarm detected at Mount Rainier, biggest since 2009
Hundreds of small earthquakes have rattled Mount Rainier this week in the largest swarm of tremors in more than a decade.
Study: Melting Glaciers could cause more volcanic eruptions
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Melting Glaciers could cause more volcanic eruptions
July 8 (UPI) -- The melting of glaciers due to the climate crisis could make volcano eruptions more catastrophic than before, scientists cautioned in a study.
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet
Science News // 1 week ago
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet
July 3 (UPI) -- On the eve of the 249th anniversary of American independence, NASA on Tuesday showcased a patriotic image of Old Glory as seen from hundreds of millions of miles away.
NASA discovers third interstellar comet
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA discovers third interstellar comet
July 3 (UPI) -- NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado,Chile on Monday.
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
Science News // 1 week ago
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
July 2 (UPI) -- The Australian aerospace firm Gilmour Space has again delayed the launch of its Eris 1 rocket, the country's first orbital rocket.
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Science News // 1 week ago
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
June 30 (UPI) -- With the peak hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.

