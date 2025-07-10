Trending
July full 'Buck Moon' set to peak

By Andrew Sookdeo
July’s full moon the ‘Buck Moon” rose on Thursday, July 10 at 4:37 p.m. ET. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 10 (UPI) -- July's full moon, the 'Buck Moon" will rise on Thursday, a reddish hue moon that gets it's name after the time of year where bucks start to grow their antlers.

The moon will reach its peak at 4:37 p.m. EDT on July 10. During moonrise the lunar disk appears larger than it is as it is positioned close to the horizon. It tricks our brains into giving the illusion that it's larger than it is when viewed.

It will be most visible after sunset at 8:53 p.m. EDT.

"The best place to view the moon will be in an area with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon," Petro added.

"The nice thing about the full moon is it looks full for about a day on either side of it, so on the night of the 9th, for instance, if you go out and look at the full moon, it will look effectively full. Similarly, if you miss it on the 10th, the night of the 11th it will also look fairly full," said Noah Petro, chief of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Laboratory.

The Buck Moon also sometimes goes by "Thunder Moon," it's named after the seasonal summer storms in July.

The Buck Moon has a golden or reddish hue after it's risen, which is caused by Rayleigh scattering.

The summer solstice makes the moon look low in the sky after sunset; this effect was in full force in 2025 due to the phenomenon "Major Lunar Still". It takes place every 18.6 years, when the sun's gravity drags the moon's tilted orbit into its most extreme inclination relative to Earth's celestial equator.

Earthquake swarm detected at Mount Rainier, biggest since 2009
Science News // 14 hours ago
Earthquake swarm detected at Mount Rainier, biggest since 2009
Hundreds of small earthquakes have rattled Mount Rainier this week in the largest swarm of tremors in more than a decade.
Study: Melting Glaciers could cause more volcanic eruptions
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Melting Glaciers could cause more volcanic eruptions
July 8 (UPI) -- The melting of glaciers due to the climate crisis could make volcano eruptions more catastrophic than before, scientists cautioned in a study.
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet
Science News // 6 days ago
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet
July 3 (UPI) -- On the eve of the 249th anniversary of American independence, NASA on Tuesday showcased a patriotic image of Old Glory as seen from hundreds of millions of miles away.
NASA discovers third interstellar comet
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA discovers third interstellar comet
July 3 (UPI) -- NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado,Chile on Monday.
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
Science News // 1 week ago
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
July 2 (UPI) -- The Australian aerospace firm Gilmour Space has again delayed the launch of its Eris 1 rocket, the country's first orbital rocket.
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Science News // 1 week ago
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
June 30 (UPI) -- With the peak hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
June 30 (UPI) -- NASA plans to launch its live-streamed programming on Netflix -- featuring rocket liftoffs, astronaut spacewalks and live views of Earth from the International Space Station -- starting this summer.
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Science News // 1 week ago
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
June 30 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched 6 more tourists into space and back on Sunday from Texas on its 13th flight.
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
June 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese company has launched a rocket designed to monitor sea temperature and greenhouse gases as part of its overall mission to study the effects of climate change.
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
June 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched another 27 Starlink satellites, breaking it's own record by preparing the launchpad for another liftoff two days after a launch from the same pad in Florida.

