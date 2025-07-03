Trending
Science News
July 3, 2025 / 11:46 AM

NASA discovers third interstellar comet

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado,Chile on Monday .File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI
NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado,Chile on Monday .File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile.

The interstellar comet first observed on Tuesday by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Alert System telescope, or ATLAS, has been officially named 3I/ATLAS.

A series of "pre-discovery" observations dating back to June 14 from three ATLAS Telescopes globally and the Zwicky Transient Facility in California's Palomar Observatory have since been collected, along with new observations from several telescopes since the initial report.

"If confirmed, it will be the third known interstellar object from outside our solar system that we have discovered," Dr. Mark Norris, a senior lecturer in astronomy at the University of Central Lancashire, told The Guardian.

Related

Dr. Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, told The New York Times there is "no uncertainty" that the comet is from interstellar space, noting speeds that indicate it could not have originated in our solar system.

"If you trace its orbit backward, it seems to be coming from the center of the galaxy, more or less," Chodas said. "It definitely came from another solar system. We don't know which one."

The comet will reach its closest approach to the Sun around Oct. 30, but it shows no threat to Earth as it will remain at least 150 million miles away. It is currently about 416 million miles from the Sun.

In December, the comet is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun.

The comet's size and physical attributes are being investigated. It is expected to remain visible to ground-based telescopes through September.

Jake Foster, a Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer, said: "At the moment, the comet is not expected to be visible to the naked eye, but it should be visible through a reasonably sized amateur telescope in late 2025 and early 2026. As it is studied more over the coming weeks, we'll get a better idea of just how visible it will realistically be."

In 2017 Oumunamua traveled through the solar system as the first interstellar object. In 2019, the second interstellar comet, Borisov passed by.

Latest Headlines

Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
Science News // 17 hours ago
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
July 2 (UPI) -- The Australian aerospace firm Gilmour Space has again delayed the launch of its Eris 1 rocket, the country's first orbital rocket.
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Science News // 4 days ago
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
June 30 (UPI) -- With the peak hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
June 30 (UPI) -- NASA plans to launch its live-streamed programming on Netflix -- featuring rocket liftoffs, astronaut spacewalks and live views of Earth from the International Space Station -- starting this summer.
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Science News // 3 days ago
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
June 30 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched 6 more tourists into space and back on Sunday from Texas on its 13th flight.
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Science News // 3 days ago
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
June 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese company has launched a rocket designed to monitor sea temperature and greenhouse gases as part of its overall mission to study the effects of climate change.
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
June 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched another 27 Starlink satellites, breaking it's own record by preparing the launchpad for another liftoff two days after a launch from the same pad in Florida.
NOAA predicts mild to moderate algal bloom for western Lake Erie
Science News // 6 days ago
NOAA predicts mild to moderate algal bloom for western Lake Erie
June 26 (UPI) -- The NOAA on Thursday forecast a mild to moderate harmful algal bloom for western Lake Erie this summer.
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
Science News // 6 days ago
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
July will kick off with colorful flashes of light during Independence Day celebrations across the United States, but the cosmos has a light show of its own in store for stargazers later in the month, along with a few oth
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
June 26 (UPI) -- Axiom Mission 4 astronauts dock the international Space Station, including the first Indian to set foot on the space station, on Thursday morning.
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
Science News // 1 week ago
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
June 24 (UPI) -- NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space successfully launched their Axiom-4 mission early Wednesday, sending four astronauts in what is the fourth private commercial mission to the International Space Station.

Trending Stories

Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change

Follow Us