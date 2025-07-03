Trending
Science News
July 3, 2025 / 3:43 PM

Red, white and blue on the Red Planet

By Lisa Hornung
The United States flag adorns an aluminum plate mounted at the base of the mast of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems
July 3 (UPI) -- On the eve of the 249th anniversary of American independence, NASA on Tuesday showcased a patriotic image of Old Glory as seen from hundreds of millions of miles away.

A plaque bearing the United States flag is on an aluminum plate at the base of the mast, or "head," of NASA's Perseverance rover on the Red Planet.

An image of the flag was taken on June 28 by the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera on the end of the rover's robotic arm. On Tuesday, NASA published an image of the flag on the rover, as seen during its 1,548th day of its mission.

WATSON was built by Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego and is operated jointly by Malin Space Science Systems and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. JPL, managed by Caltech, built and manages operations of Perseverance.

The first U.S. flag planted somewhere besides Earth was the one planted on the moon by Buzz Aldrin in 1969. It signaled the United States had won the so-called Space Race with the Soviet Union.

NASA discovers third interstellar comet
Science News // 5 hours ago
NASA discovers third interstellar comet
July 3 (UPI) -- NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado,Chile on Monday.
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
Science News // 21 hours ago
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
July 2 (UPI) -- The Australian aerospace firm Gilmour Space has again delayed the launch of its Eris 1 rocket, the country's first orbital rocket.
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
Science News // 4 days ago
Defense Department to end satellite data used for storm forecasts
June 30 (UPI) -- With the peak hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
June 30 (UPI) -- NASA plans to launch its live-streamed programming on Netflix -- featuring rocket liftoffs, astronaut spacewalks and live views of Earth from the International Space Station -- starting this summer.
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Science News // 3 days ago
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
June 30 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched 6 more tourists into space and back on Sunday from Texas on its 13th flight.
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Science News // 3 days ago
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
June 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese company has launched a rocket designed to monitor sea temperature and greenhouse gases as part of its overall mission to study the effects of climate change.
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
June 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched another 27 Starlink satellites, breaking it's own record by preparing the launchpad for another liftoff two days after a launch from the same pad in Florida.
NOAA predicts mild to moderate algal bloom for western Lake Erie
Science News // 1 week ago
NOAA predicts mild to moderate algal bloom for western Lake Erie
June 26 (UPI) -- The NOAA on Thursday forecast a mild to moderate harmful algal bloom for western Lake Erie this summer.
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
Science News // 1 week ago
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
July will kick off with colorful flashes of light during Independence Day celebrations across the United States, but the cosmos has a light show of its own in store for stargazers later in the month, along with a few oth
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
June 26 (UPI) -- Axiom Mission 4 astronauts dock the international Space Station, including the first Indian to set foot on the space station, on Thursday morning.

