Trending
Science News
June 30, 2025 / 5:42 PM

NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
NASA will launch its live-streamed programming on Netflix -- featuring rocket liftoffs, astronaut spacewalks and live views of Earth from the International Space Station -- starting this summer, the space agency announced Monday. File Photo by Aaron Sprecher/UPI
NASA will launch its live-streamed programming on Netflix -- featuring rocket liftoffs, astronaut spacewalks and live views of Earth from the International Space Station -- starting this summer, the space agency announced Monday. File Photo by Aaron Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- NASA plans to launch its live-streamed programming on Netflix -- featuring rocket liftoffs, astronaut spacewalks and live views of Earth from the International Space Station -- to the "broadest possible audience," starting this summer, the space agency announced Monday.

Through Netflix, NASA+ could expand the space agency's reach to a global audience of more than 700 million viewers. NASA+ will continue to be available for free through the space agency's website and through the NASA app.

"The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration -- inspiring new generations -- right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone," Sirmons added.

Related

NASA's grainy footage of the first Apollo moon landing in 1969 captured 650 million viewers around the world. Now the space agency is planning to showcase its Artemis moon missions with numerous high-definition cameras. Artemis II, which will orbit a crew around the moon, is currently targeting a launch date of April 2026. Artemis III, which will land on the moon, is currently scheduled for the middle of 2027.

"I hope to be on the moon missions, but if I'm not, I'm going to be glued to my TV, and I'm going to be watching almost everything that comes down," Artemis astronaut Scott Tingle told UPI in 2021.

"There's a huge opportunity here to pipe a lot of this through NASA TV, and I don't think that this organization is going to miss an opportunity to do that if it's technically possible," Tingle added.

Netflix has been showcasing space exploration content for years.

In 2021, Netflix released a five-part docuseries on SpaceX and the first launch of its all-private orbital spaceflight, Inspiration4. The series featured footage of the entire mission "from training to launch to landing."

That same year, Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, produced a full-length feature film shot at the International Space Station to promote the growing commercialization of orbital spaceflight.

In 2020, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that actor Tom Cruise would fly to the space station for a movie, but no date was announced. The film is still in development, as plans call for Cruise to become the first civilian to perform a spacewalk outside of ISS.

"More and more movies and videos will be shot in space as the price of launches falls due to competition from firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin," James Neihouse, IMAX movie cinematographer told UPI.

Latest Headlines

Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Science News // 9 hours ago
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
June 30 (UPI) -- Blue Origin launched 6 more tourists into space and back on Sunday from Texas on its 13th flight.
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Science News // 23 hours ago
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
June 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese company has launched a rocket designed to monitor sea temperature and greenhouse gases as part of its overall mission to study the effects of climate change.
Defense Department to end satellite data programs used for storm forecasts
Science News // 2 days ago
Defense Department to end satellite data programs used for storm forecasts
June 28 (UPI) -- With the peak of hurricane season looming, forecasters will be without key information starting Monday because the Defense Department said it will no longer provide them with data from the weather satellites.
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
June 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched another 27 Starlink satellites, breaking it's own record by preparing the launchpad for another liftoff two days after a launch from the same pad in Florida.
NOAA predicts mild to moderate algal bloom for western Lake Erie
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA predicts mild to moderate algal bloom for western Lake Erie
June 26 (UPI) -- The NOAA on Thursday forecast a mild to moderate harmful algal bloom for western Lake Erie this summer.
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
Science News // 4 days ago
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
July will kick off with colorful flashes of light during Independence Day celebrations across the United States, but the cosmos has a light show of its own in store for stargazers later in the month, along with a few oth
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
June 26 (UPI) -- Axiom Mission 4 astronauts dock the international Space Station, including the first Indian to set foot on the space station, on Thursday morning.
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
Science News // 5 days ago
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
June 24 (UPI) -- NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space successfully launched their Axiom-4 mission early Wednesday, sending four astronauts in what is the fourth private commercial mission to the International Space Station.
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
Science News // 5 days ago
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
June 25 (UPI) -- The European Commission made a proposal Wednesday to clean up Europe's space sector while also reducing its footprint and making sure its satellites are better protected from hackers.
NASA working to fix space station's NICER X-ray telescope
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA working to fix space station's NICER X-ray telescope
June 24 (UPI) -- The NICER telescope developed a light leak in May 2023 when several thin thermal shields were damaged and let in sunlight that made the telescope useless during daylight hours.

Trending Stories

Defense Department to end satellite data programs used for storm forecasts
Defense Department to end satellite data programs used for storm forecasts
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way
July offers rare meteor shower combo, stunning views of the Milky Way

Follow Us