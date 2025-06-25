Trending
Science News
June 25, 2025 / 2:49 PM

EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris

By Ian Stark
Share with X
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., in March 2023. The proposed Space Act, she said, "will make the skies safer, protect our satellites, and strengthen our space economy." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., in March 2023. The proposed Space Act, she said, "will make the skies safer, protect our satellites, and strengthen our space economy." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The European Commission made a proposal Wednesday to clean up Europe's space sector while also reducing its footprint and making sure its satellites are better protected from hackers.

In a press release, the commission said it wants to enact the EU Space Act, which it describes as a "new set of ambitious measures to make Europe's space sector cleaner, safer and more competitive in Europe and its export markets."

According to its statement, the rules Europe employs in regard to its activities in space are messy due to "13 different national approaches," what it describes as a "patchwork" that interferes with innovation and creates unnecessary costs while reducing the European market share.

If adopted, the Space Act would primarily dictate that the EU would need to forcefully track space objects and clear space debris so that Europe will have "secure and uninterrupted access to space." The act also would ensure that cybersecurity will be beefed up to "strengthen protection of European space infrastructure and ensure business continuity."

Related

In addition, all space vessel operators will be expected to keep track of how their off-world activities affect the Earth's environment but will also receive innovative support from the EU toward technologies such as debris removal and in-orbit servicing.

The act also would make it so that non-EU operators who provide space services to Europe would also have to follow the rules, with requirements scaled proportionally, based on a company's size and risk profile.

The package of legislation is not a done deal, however, as it first must be negotiated procedurally by the European Parliament and the Council.

"We are bringing the first EU Space Act to the launchpad," wrote EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an X post Wednesday. "It will make the skies safer, protect our satellites, and strengthen our space economy."

"We are getting ready for the next era of space innovation," continued von der Leyen. "Faster, smarter and cleaner."

Latest Headlines

Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
Science News // 20 hours ago
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
June 24 (UPI) -- NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space successfully launched their Axiom-4 mission early Wednesday, sending four astronauts in what is the fourth private commercial mission to the International Space Station.
NASA working to fix space station's NICER X-ray telescope
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA working to fix space station's NICER X-ray telescope
June 24 (UPI) -- The NICER telescope developed a light leak in May 2023 when several thin thermal shields were damaged and let in sunlight that made the telescope useless during daylight hours.
Japan's ispace blames 'hard landing' on moon on Laser Range Finder
Science News // 1 day ago
Japan's ispace blames 'hard landing' on moon on Laser Range Finder
June 24 (UPI) -- Japanese company ispace said Tuesday that a "hard landing" during its attempted lunar landing in early June was due to an anomaly in the Laser Range Finder.
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
June 23 (UPI) -- NASA fired up a full-duration test of its new RS-25 engine that will power the Space Launch System rocket on Artemis missions to the moon, the space agency announced Monday.
In Calif. launch, Space X sends up Transporter-14 with satellites, human DNA
Science News // 2 days ago
In Calif. launch, Space X sends up Transporter-14 with satellites, human DNA
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched from California a Transporter-14 rideshare mission with several satellites and human DNA into low-Earth orbit.
ULA, Amazon launch second batch of satellites on Atlas V rocket
Science News // 2 days ago
ULA, Amazon launch second batch of satellites on Atlas V rocket
June 23 (UPI) -- Atlas V rocket was launched carrying the Kuiper 2 mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper on Monday morning.
Heat-fueled storms to ride edge of heat dome into the new week
Science News // 3 days ago
Heat-fueled storms to ride edge of heat dome into the new week
A large heat dome will dominate the weather pattern across the eastern two-thirds of the nation into late June and will produce more than record-smashing temperatures, as severe thunderstorms will continue.
Axiom-4 mission to space station put on hold
Science News // 5 days ago
Axiom-4 mission to space station put on hold
June 20 (UPI) -- NASA is in the process of rescheduling a commercial mission to the International Space Station after the postponement of a launch slated for Sunday.
NASA raises chance for asteroid to hit moon
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA raises chance for asteroid to hit moon
June 19 (UPI) -- NASA has announced that an asteroid about 200 feet in diameter is now slightly more likely to crash into the moon.
SpaceX's Starship explodes in test, Musk calls it 'just a scratch'
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX's Starship explodes in test, Musk calls it 'just a scratch'
June 19 (UPI) -- A SpaceX heavy-lift Starship launch vehicle exploded late Wednesday during a preflight procedure at Starbase in Texas as the company tested its upper stage.

Trending Stories

NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
Axiom-4 commercial mission launches for ISS after delays
Japan's ispace blames 'hard landing' on moon on Laser Range Finder
Japan's ispace blames 'hard landing' on moon on Laser Range Finder
NASA working to fix space station's NICER X-ray telescope
NASA working to fix space station's NICER X-ray telescope
In Calif. launch, Space X sends up Transporter-14 with satellites, human DNA
In Calif. launch, Space X sends up Transporter-14 with satellites, human DNA

Follow Us