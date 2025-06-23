ULA, Amazon launch second batch of satellites on Atlas V rocket

June 23 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Monday launched an Atlas V rocket carrying satellites for Amazon's Internet constellation.

The Atlas V rocket launched from the Florida Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday, at 6:54 a.m. EDT, carrying 27 satellites to become part of its Project Kuiper constellation, which aims to provide Internet service to customers worldwide.

"We are proud to continue our strong partnership with Amazon and empower their mission to bridge the digital divide through reliable satellite technology," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "ULA, working as a catalyst to global connectivity in collaboration with Amazon, enables delivery of these critical satellites designed to drive innovation and connect the world."

ULA is set to conduct six more launches carrying Project Kuiper satellites before ramping up to its "next-generation" Vulcan Rocket as it aims to build out a constellation of 3,200 satellites.

The process is set to be completed through about 80 more total launches over the next several years.

Project Kuiper aims to compete with SpaceX's Starlink, which is currently the largest Internet satellite constellation with more than 7,600 operational satellites in low Earth orbit.

China is also working on two different mega constellations, Guowang and Qianfan which are both planning on featuring 10,000 satellites.

ULA's next launch is for the U.S. Space Force, USSF-106 the first Vulcan Mission.