Science News
June 19, 2025 / 3:04 AM

SpaceX's Starship explodes in pre-flight test

By Darryl Coote
A Starship spacecraft, like the one pictured here, exploded at Starbase, Texas, late Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A Starship spacecraft, like the one pictured here, exploded at Starbase, Texas, late Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- A SpaceX heavy-lift Starship launch vehicle exploded late Wednesday during a pre-flight test at Starbase in Texas.

The two-stage rocket exploded at about 11 p.m. CT Wednesday as it was preparing for its 10th flight, SpaceX said in a statement on X. Both X and SpaceX are owned by Elon Musk.

The Texas-based company said the Starship had "experienced a major anomaly."

"A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for."

Video of the explosion posted online shows the spacecraft was on the ground when it exploded. The spacecraft is seen idling while steam and smoke billow around its base. Then, a large flash is seen followed by a huge fireball being ejected into the air.

The cause of the explosion has not been made public.

SpaceX said it was working with local authorities at the test site.

"There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue," it said.

This is a developing story.

