Two NASA employees cited for their civic service, 'spirit of exploration'

June 17 (UPI) -- Two NASA employees are being cited for their civic work in the nation's space industry.

The Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals, also known as the Sammies, recognize outstanding federal employees addressing many of the country's greatest challenges.

Rich Burns from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., and John Blevins of Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., were chosen out of 350 nominees and are a part of the 23 individuals and teams to earn this achievement.

"Rich and John exemplify the spirit of exploration and service that defines NASA and our nation's civil servants," said acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro. "Their leadership, ingenuity and dedication have not only advanced America's space program but also inspired the next generation of innovators. We are proud to see their achievements recognized among the very best of federal service."

Burns worked as a project manager of Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security - Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx). This mission started on Sept. 18, 2016, with a goal of retreiving a sample of an asteroid.

"It's humbling to accept an award based on the achievements of the amazingly talented, dedicated, and innovative OSIRIS-REx team," Burns said. "I consider myself privileged to be counted among a team of true explorers who let no obstacle stand in the way of discovery."

Blevins was the chief engineer of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. He led the team as part of Artemis l, first test flight on Nov. 16, 2022. He's currently leading the engineering team of Artemis II as that project prepares for the first crewed lunar mission.

"This is a reflection on the hard work and dedication of the entire Artemis Team," Blevins said. "I am working with an incredibly competent, dedicated team agency-wide that goes above and beyond to promote the space exploration goals of our nation. I am honored to accept the award on their behalf."

A ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and a live-stream on the Sammies website.