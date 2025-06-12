Trending
Science News
June 12, 2025 / 7:26 AM

Scientists develop electronic skin to give robots the feeling of human touch

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Scientists have developed a low-cost, durable, highly sensitive robotic ‘skin’ that can be added to robotic hands like a glove, enabling robots to detect information about their surroundings in a way that’s similar to humans. Photo by University of Cambridge
Scientists have developed a low-cost, durable, highly sensitive robotic ‘skin’ that can be added to robotic hands like a glove, enabling robots to detect information about their surroundings in a way that’s similar to humans. Photo by University of Cambridge

June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a robotic skin that can give robots a similar feeling to human touch.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and University College London have developed a skin that can be added to robot hands like a glove. It is not as sensitive as human skin but it can detect 860,000 different types of touch.

The process to create it was done by using physical tests and machine learning techniques to teach the robot similar pathways to humans.

"Having different sensors for different types of touch leads to materials that are complex to make," said lead author Dr David Hardman from Cambridge's Department of Engineering. "We wanted to develop a solution that can detect multiple types of touch at once, but in a single material."

"We're not quite at the level where the robotic skin is as good as human skin, but we think it's better than anything else out there at the moment," said Thuruthel. "Our method is flexible and easier to build than traditional sensors, and we're able to calibrate it using human touch for a range of tasks."

The researchers are hoping to improve the skin and test it for more realistic tasks, in the future.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Axiom-4 mission launch scrubbed as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon 9 rocket
Science News // 1 day ago
Axiom-4 mission launch scrubbed as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon 9 rocket
June 10 (UPI) -- The Axiom-4 mission launch, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, was canceled Tuesday night after SpaceX detected a liquid oxygen leak in its Falcon 9 rocket.
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions
Science News // 1 day ago
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions
June 10 (UPI) -- China is positioning a satellite to test its ability to refuel another in orbit over Earth and extend its mission for several more years.
IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029
Science News // 1 day ago
IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029
June 10 (UPI) -- IBM on Tuesday revealed its map to the development of its large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer styled as "Quantum Starling."
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
June 10 (UPI) -- The 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities were launched on Tuesday morning at 9:05 a.m.
Here's why a hurricane has never crossed the equator
Science News // 2 days ago
Here's why a hurricane has never crossed the equator
Did you know that a hurricane or tropical storm has never crossed the equator? The reason behind this fascinating phenomenon lies in a meteorological principle related to the rotation of the Earth: the Coriolis force.
Axiom private mission to ISS delayed because of weather
Science News // 2 days ago
Axiom private mission to ISS delayed because of weather
June 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX, NASA and Axiom Space postponed Tuesday's launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station because of unfavorable weather conditions in the Dragon spacecraft's flight path
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon launched another batch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on the 15th anniversary of the first Falcon 9 rocket launch.
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another 26 of its Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday amid foggy conditions at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
Science News // 4 days ago
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
June 7 (UPI) -- The ancient Dead Sea Scrolls likely are much older than originally thought, a new artificial intelligence analysis suggests.
SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM from Florida
June 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite into orbit from Florida early Saturday after five delays.

Trending Stories

IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029
IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
Next total solar eclipse won't be seen in lower 48 states of U.S. until years from now
Next total solar eclipse won't be seen in lower 48 states of U.S. until years from now
Axiom-4 mission launch scrubbed as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon 9 rocket
Axiom-4 mission launch scrubbed as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon 9 rocket
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions

Follow Us