June 10, 2025 / 10:53 AM

SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

By Andrew Sookdeo
SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday Morning. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday Morning. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday morning.

The 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities were launched on Tuesday morning at 9:05 a.m.

The first stage had landed on the drone ship at 9:14 a.m. which completed its 12th mission.

SpaceX has been responsible for 47 of the 49 launches from the Space Coast in 2025.

The 50th launch is expected to come Wednesday Morning with the Ax-4 mission, sending its crew in a new Crew Dragon capsule. It is targeting a liftoff from KSC's Launch Pad 39-A at 8 a.m. It would be the second flight using first stage boosters and it will return to Canaveral's landing Zone 1,which means you could hear a sonic boom on the Space Coast and parts of Central Florida.

There is a 80% chance for good conditions at the launch site, Space Launch Delta 45's weather squadron predicts. The forecast squadron predicts moderate to high winds along the launch corridor.

On Thursday at 7:37 a.m. there is a better chance for a launch with 75% good conditions with less the downrange of the winds expecting to have died down, in case of a need for a back up.

Ax-4 would be the third human spaceflight from the Space Coast.

