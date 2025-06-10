Trending
June 10, 2025 / 11:25 PM

Axiom-4 mission launch scrubbed as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon 9 rocket

By Sheri Walsh
SpaceX canceled Wednesday's launch of the Axiom-4 mission after it detected a leak in its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night. The international Axiom Mission 4 crew from the United States, Poland, Hungary and India will travel to the International Space Station once a new launch date from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is announced. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX canceled Wednesday's launch of the Axiom-4 mission after it detected a leak in its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night. The international Axiom Mission 4 crew from the United States, Poland, Hungary and India will travel to the International Space Station once a new launch date from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is announced. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

June 10 (UPI) -- The Axiom-4 mission launch, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, was canceled for a second time Tuesday after SpaceX detected a liquid oxygen leak in its Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX announced Tuesday night in a post on X that it was "standing down" from Wednesday's launch of Axiom-4.

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the space station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections."

"Once complete -- and pending Range availability -- we will share a new launch date."

SpaceX scrubbed the first liftoff scheduled for Tuesday morning, due to high winds at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Falcon 9 was rescheduled to launch Axiom-4 at 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, with a backup window available at 7:37 a.m. Thursday.

Axiom Space, which is based in Houston, is building the first commercial space station, which is scheduled to deploy sometime before 2030.

The four astronauts, who make up the mission, include Peggy Whitson, 65, a former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. Whitson will command the commercial mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla with the Indian Space Research Organization will pilot. Mission specialists with the European Space Agency include Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

The Axiom-4 mission is scheduled to last 14 days, as the crew conducts 60 science experiments and demonstrations "focused on human research, Earth observation and life, biological and material sciences," according to SpaceX.

The Axiom-3 mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Jan. 18, 2024, for the first commercial spaceflight of European citizens.

China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions
Science News // 4 hours ago
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions
June 10 (UPI) -- China is positioning a satellite to test its ability to refuel another in orbit over Earth and extend its mission for several more years.
IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029
Science News // 6 hours ago
IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029
June 10 (UPI) -- IBM on Tuesday revealed its map to the development of its large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer styled as "Quantum Starling."
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 13 hours ago
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
June 10 (UPI) -- The 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities were launched on Tuesday morning at 9:05 a.m.
Here's why a hurricane has never crossed the equator
Science News // 1 day ago
Here's why a hurricane has never crossed the equator
Did you know that a hurricane or tropical storm has never crossed the equator? The reason behind this fascinating phenomenon lies in a meteorological principle related to the rotation of the Earth: the Coriolis force.
Axiom private mission to ISS delayed because of weather
Science News // 1 day ago
Axiom private mission to ISS delayed because of weather
June 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX, NASA and Axiom Space postponed Tuesday's launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station because of unfavorable weather conditions in the Dragon spacecraft's flight path
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon launched another batch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on the 15th anniversary of the first Falcon 9 rocket launch.
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another 26 of its Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday amid foggy conditions at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
Science News // 3 days ago
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
June 7 (UPI) -- The ancient Dead Sea Scrolls likely are much older than originally thought, a new artificial intelligence analysis suggests.
SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM from Florida
June 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite into orbit from Florida early Saturday after five delays.
Next total solar eclipse won't be seen in lower 48 states of U.S. until years from now
Science News // 4 days ago
Next total solar eclipse won't be seen in lower 48 states of U.S. until years from now
Seeing a total solar eclipse can be even more impressive than witnessing the aurora borealis, but it will be quite a while before people across North America are able to witness a total eclipse without traveling.

