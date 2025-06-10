Trending
Science News
June 10, 2025 / 6:21 PM

IBM 'more certain' of new quantum computer by 2029

By Chris Benson
June 10 (UPI) -- IBM on Tuesday revealed its map to the development of its large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer styled as "Quantum Starling."

The Quantum Starling, to be built at IBM headquarters in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., will be part of IBM's new Quantum Nighthawk processor set for release later this year.

"IBM is charting the next frontier in quantum computing," IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said Tuesday.

The Nighthawk is set to replace the Quantum Heron processor, the company said in a blog post. The Nighthawk, meanwhile, runs at 5,000 gates like the Heron with plans to boost it to 15,000 gates within the next three years.

Related

A quantum gate is a basic operation on a qubit, the basic unit of quantum information.

IBM officials say the Nighthawk charts the first viable path toward a system projected to run 20,000 times more operations than quantum computers by today's standard.

"Our expertise across mathematics, physics, and engineering is paving the way for a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer -- one that will solve real-world challenges and unlock immense possibilities for business," Krishna added.

"Unlocking the full promise of quantum computing will require a device capable of running larger, deeper circuits with hundreds of millions of gates operating on hundreds of qubits, at least," the company blog post said.

"More than that, it will require a device capable of correcting errors and preventing them from spreading throughout the system."

It added that it will require a fault-tolerant quantum computer. Fault tolerance is a system's ability to correct and act with known errors.

This follows other tech companies in the quantum race such as Google's "Willow," the quantum chip Majorana 1 by Microsoft and the "Ocelot" chip from Amazon.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 7 hours ago
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
June 10 (UPI) -- The 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities were launched on Tuesday morning at 9:05 a.m.
Here's why a hurricane has never crossed the equator
Science News // 21 hours ago
Here's why a hurricane has never crossed the equator
Did you know that a hurricane or tropical storm has never crossed the equator? The reason behind this fascinating phenomenon lies in a meteorological principle related to the rotation of the Earth: the Coriolis force.
Axiom private mission to ISS delayed because of weather
Science News // 1 day ago
Axiom private mission to ISS delayed because of weather
June 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX, NASA and Axiom Space postponed Tuesday's launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station because of unfavorable weather conditions in the Dragon spacecraft's flight path
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon launched another batch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on the 15th anniversary of the first Falcon 9 rocket launch.
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another 26 of its Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday amid foggy conditions at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
Science News // 3 days ago
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
June 7 (UPI) -- The ancient Dead Sea Scrolls likely are much older than originally thought, a new artificial intelligence analysis suggests.
SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM from Florida
June 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite into orbit from Florida early Saturday after five delays.
Next total solar eclipse won't be seen in lower 48 states of U.S. until years from now
Science News // 4 days ago
Next total solar eclipse won't be seen in lower 48 states of U.S. until years from now
Seeing a total solar eclipse can be even more impressive than witnessing the aurora borealis, but it will be quite a while before people across North America are able to witness a total eclipse without traveling.
Japanese ispace craft had 'hard landing' in failed lunar mission
Science News // 5 days ago
Japanese ispace craft had 'hard landing' in failed lunar mission
June 5 (UPI) -- After losing contact with it for several hours, a privately owned Japanese company said its lunar lander had crashed into the surface of moon in what the company, ispace, confirmed was a failed lunar landing mission.
NASA pioneer Stanley Sander dies at age of 80
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA pioneer Stanley Sander dies at age of 80
June 5 (UPI) -- One of NASA's top ozone depletion and air pollution scientists, credited with enhancing local air pollution measurement tools and dozens of other climate related research advancements, has died at age 80.

