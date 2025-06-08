June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another 26 of its Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday amid foggy conditions at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The company livestreamed the launch on Elon Musk's X platform, with the footage showing the Falcon 9 rocket obscured by fog before takeoff.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 26 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/3DAdeUDXPy— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2025

SpaceX warned residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties that they might hear "one or more sonic booms" during the launch.

After the launch, the first stage booster of the rocket landed on Of Course I Still Love You, a floating barge stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The flight marked the seventh voyage for the first stage booster, which previously launched NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx, NROL-57, and two Starlink missions.