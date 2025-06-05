Trending
June 5, 2025 / 7:23 PM

NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80

By Mark Moran
Image of the largest area of Antarctic ozone thinning ever recorded in 2000. The data was recorded by the Total Ozone Mapping Spectrometer (TOMS) instrument aboard NASA's Earth Probe satellite. Photo courtesy of NASA
June 5 (UPI) -- One of NASA's top ozone depletion and air pollution scientists, credited with enhancing local air pollution measurement tools and dozens of other climate related research advancements, has died at the age of 80.

Dr. Stanley Sander was broadly recognized for his work on research on atmospheric chemistry at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he started his career in 1971.

"Stan made foundational contributions to our understanding of stratospheric ozone depletion, tropospheric air pollution, and climate science related greenhouse gases," a statement from NASA about his death said.

Sander's work on laboratory measurements was used to help other scientists reach consensus on a host of environmental issues, including developing tools to measure air quality and establish environmental policies.

He also studied the chemistry of methane on Mars, halogen gases on Venus and hydrocarbons in Titan's atmosphere.

"Stan's scientific output was vast," the NASA statement continued. "He authored over 180 peer-reviewed publications, beginning with his 1976 paper on sulfur dioxide oxidation. His work spans major aspects of atmospheric chemistry -- from chlorine, bromine, and nitrogen oxides to sulfur compounds and peroxides."

NASA said Sander's influence went beyond the hard sciences and into mentorship of up-and-coming scientists. He led 40 post-doctoral students, more than two dozen graduate students and undergraduate students in their pursuits of understanding atmospheric chemistry.

"Those of us lucky enough to be fostered by Stand in this capacity will also remember his kindness first approach and steadfast resolve in the face of challenges," the release said.

Sander was awarded several meritorious achievement awards, including two NASA Exceptional Achievement Medals and a NASA Exceptional Service Medal.

