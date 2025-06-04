Trending
Science News
June 4, 2025 / 11:44 PM / Updated June 4, 2025 at 11:52 PM

SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California

By Allen Cone
Share with X
SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon launched another batch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Itg was the 500th launh of a Falcon rocket. Photo by Spacex/X
SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon launched another batch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Itg was the 500th launh of a Falcon rocket. Photo by Spacex/X

June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon launched another batch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on the 15th anniversary of the first Falcon 9 rocket launch.

It was the 500th orbital launch of a Falcon rocket, including Falcon 1, Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, Spaceflight Now reported.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from pad 4E at 4:40 p.m. PDT.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, the first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

This was the 26th flight for the first stage booster, which included 18 Starlink missions.

It was thge 134th landing on this vessel and the 457th booster landing in California and Florida.

The first launch of a Falcon 9 rocket was on June 4, 2010, from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex pad 40. This was a test Dragon spacecraft successfully placed into orbit.

In 2020, Falcon 9 was the first commercial rocket to launch humans to orbit.

Falcon has sent commercial resupply missions, including astronauts, to the International Space Station.

The next SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 11:19 p.m. EDT Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station pad 40. The rocket will launch a geostationary satellite for SiriusXM.

Private mission to ISS

SpaceX, NASA and Axiom Space are planning a launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4, for 8:22 p.m. Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center's pade 39A.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The targeted docking time is approximately 12:30 p.m., June 11. There are nine people currently on the ISS.

Axiom Space and SpaceX are planning coverage to start at 6:15 a.m. and NASA at 7:25 a.m.

Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the Axiom commercial mission. The crew also includes pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (left) with the Indian Space Research Organization, and mission specialists with the European Space Agency, Tibor Kapu of Hungary (third from left) andSławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland (right). Photo courtesy Axiom.

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission. She is 65 years old.

The crew also includes pilot Shubhanshu Shukla with the Indian Space Research Organization, and mission specialists with the European Space Agency, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

This would be the first time ISRA will send an astronaut to the space station as well as ESA astronauts from Hungary and Poland.

NASA and the Indian agency are planning five joint science investigations and two in-orbit science, technology, engineering and mathematics demonstrations.

Axiom Space, which is based in Houston and founded in 2016, is building the first commercial space station with deployment planned in the late 2020s.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
June 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with a batch of Starlink satellites into space from the East Coast.
Study concludes feared Milky Way-Andromeda collision may never happen
Science News // 2 days ago
Study concludes feared Milky Way-Andromeda collision may never happen
May 30 (UPI) -- A new European study out Monday throws into question conventional wisdom that the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies are on a collision course that will take out our galaxy and the solar system with it.
SpaceX deploys 27 Starlink satellites from the West Coast
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX deploys 27 Starlink satellites from the West Coast
May 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX ended May with another successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket Saturday afternoon at its West Coast launch facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
1st New Zealander reaches space on Blue Origin flight
Science News // 4 days ago
1st New Zealander reaches space on Blue Origin flight
May 31 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's 12th human spaceflight carried the first New Zealander into space and back on Saturday morning in West Texas.
SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite for Space Force
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite for Space Force
May 30 (UPI) -- On Friday, SpaceX launched an advanced GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Meteorological summer vs. astronomical summer explained
Science News // 5 days ago
Meteorological summer vs. astronomical summer explained
Memorial Day weekend is often touted as the unofficial start of summer across the United States, but the first official day of summer differs between weather forecasters and astronomers.
6 gray whales found dead in a week in San Francisco Bay
Science News // 5 days ago
6 gray whales found dead in a week in San Francisco Bay
May 30 (UPI) -- Six gray whales have been found dead in the wider San Francisco Bay Area in the last seven days, raising the total number of dead whales in the region to 15 for the year.
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin
Science News // 6 days ago
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin
May 29 (UPI) -- The next phase of testing is set to begin for NASA's crewed Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon, the administration announced Thursday, and will serve as a foundation for travel to Mars.
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
May 29 (UPI) -- NASA scientists have discovered evidence that could help answer questions surrounding the history of water loss on Mars.
China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission
Science News // 1 week ago
China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission
May 28 (UPI) -- China Wednesday launched its Tianwen-2 space mission to collect asteroid samples and conduct a main-belt comet study. A LongMarch 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

Trending Stories

NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Study concludes feared Milky Way-Andromeda collision may never happen
Study concludes feared Milky Way-Andromeda collision may never happen
SpaceX deploys 27 Starlink satellites from the West Coast
SpaceX deploys 27 Starlink satellites from the West Coast
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'

Follow Us