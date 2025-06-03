Trending
June 3, 2025 / 1:24 AM

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

By Darryl Coote
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, like the one pictured here, launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Tuesday morning. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
June 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with a batch of Starlink satellites into space from the East Coast.

The rocket launched at 12:43 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission was to put a batch of 23 Starlink satellites, 13 of which have direct-to-cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit, where they will join the ever-growing constellation of thousands of orbitals that together offer high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe.

The first-stage booster, on its 21st flight, safely returned to Earth and landed upon the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which was awaiting it in the Atlantic Ocean.

