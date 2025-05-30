Trending
Science News
May 30, 2025 / 11:46 AM

SpaceX plans launch of advanced GPS satellite for Space Force

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
A SpaceX launch of an advanced GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force was scheduled for a 1:23 p.m. ET Friday launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch the GPS 3 satellite from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX launch of an advanced GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force was scheduled for a 1:23 p.m. ET Friday launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch the GPS 3 satellite from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- A SpaceX launch of an advanced GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force was scheduled for a 1:23 p.m. ET Friday launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket will put the GPS III SV-08 into orbit.

According to SpaceX, prep work for the launch was done in less than three days, a new record for U.S. national security missions.

Those preparations normally take 18-24 months.

Related

Space Force Col. Jim Horne hailed the speed of the preparation.

He said the launch "highlights another instance of the Space Force's ability to complete high-priority launches on a rapid timescale, which demonstrates the capability to respond to emergent constellation needs as rapidly as Space Vehicle readiness allows."

In a pre-launch briefing Launch Weather Officer Mark Burger said the weather outlook shows a 45% chance for favorable weather for Friday's launch.

"We'll be looking at those cumulus cloud violations and associated thunderstorms in and close to the pad," Burger said.

GPS III satellite maker Lockheed Martin said the company got notice to take the SV-08 satellite out of storage for the launch Feb. 21.

Despite the rapid launch schedule for this one, compared with the SV-07 satellite it was less challenging, according to the company.

"I'll say somewhat tongue-in-cheek, compared to SV-07, this was, I'll say, a relatively less punishing path to launch, primarily because of the challenges we faced on SV-07, whether it was ground transportation or the RRT climate," Lockheed Martin vice president of Navigations Systems Malik Musawwir said.

Just preparing the satellite can take four to five months due to the need for full integration of components stored separately.

Two more of the satellites are stored for future launches using ULA Vulcan rockets with no plans to reassign them to SpaceX.

Latest Headlines

6 gray whales found dead in a week in San Francisco Bay
Science News // 10 hours ago
6 gray whales found dead in a week in San Francisco Bay
May 30 (UPI) -- Six gray whales have been found dead in the wider San Francisco Bay Area in the last seven days, raising the total number of dead whales in the region to 15 for the year.
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin
Science News // 13 hours ago
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin
May 29 (UPI) -- The next phase of testing is set to begin for NASA's crewed Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon, the administration announced Thursday, and will serve as a foundation for travel to Mars.
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
May 29 (UPI) -- NASA scientists have discovered evidence that could help answer questions surrounding the history of water loss on Mars.
China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission
Science News // 1 day ago
China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission
May 28 (UPI) -- China Wednesday launched its Tianwen-2 space mission to collect asteroid samples and conduct a main-belt comet study. A LongMarch 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center.
SpaceX launches ninth Starship test flight before spacecraft breaks apart
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches ninth Starship test flight before spacecraft breaks apart
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its ninth test flight of Starship Tuesday before losing contact an hour later as the spacecraft broke apart upon re-entry. The first-stage Super Heavy booster also exploded before splashdown.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
May 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday afternoon launched 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida before a thunderstorm struck the area.
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday from California.
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Science News // 1 week ago
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
May 22 (UPI) -- A group of Canadian fossils is identified as a new genus of the elasmosaurus "sea monster" that existed tens of millions of years ago, a newly published study announced.
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
May 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the launch of SpaceX's Starship 9 after two explosions idled the program for months.
SpaceX Dragon ISS depature delayed due to weather
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Dragon ISS depature delayed due to weather
May 21 (UPI) -- Unfavorable weather conditions have delayed the SpaceX Dragon's return to Earth from the International Space Station until at least Friday.

Trending Stories

NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin
6 gray whales found dead in a week in San Francisco Bay
6 gray whales found dead in a week in San Francisco Bay
China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission
China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'

Follow Us