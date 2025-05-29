Trending
Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin

By Mark Moran
NASA projects an image of the Artemis II Mission "Patch" onto the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida in April. The Artemis II mission is planned to be the first to send a crew of four around the moon on a ten day flight. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI
NASA projects an image of the Artemis II Mission "Patch" onto the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida in April. The Artemis II mission is planned to be the first to send a crew of four around the moon on a ten day flight. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI

May 29 (UPI) -- The next phase of testing is set to begin for NASA's crewed Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon, the administration announced Thursday, and will serve as a foundation for travel to Mars.

With a major phase of testing complete, teams will begin to ensure that the Artemis II's rocket and ground systems are working correctly.

"It will ensure different systems, including core stage engines and booster thrust control, work as planned," a release from NASA said.

Testing teams will also simulate a launch-day scenario in which the Artemis II astronauts will test emergency systems and have them simulate leaving their crew quarters after suiting up to board the rocket for launch. NASA scientists will also test their countdown procedures.

Artemis II is scheduled to carry the first woman and person of color to the lunar surface. It is scheduled to lift off in April.

Science News // 5 hours ago
May 29 (UPI) -- NASA scientists have discovered evidence that could help answer questions surrounding the history of water loss on Mars.
Science News // 1 day ago
May 28 (UPI) -- China Wednesday launched its Tianwen-2 space mission to collect asteroid samples and conduct a main-belt comet study. A LongMarch 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center.
Science News // 2 days ago
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its ninth test flight of Starship Tuesday before losing contact an hour later as the spacecraft broke apart upon re-entry. The first-stage Super Heavy booster also exploded before splashdown.
Science News // 5 days ago
May 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday afternoon launched 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida before a thunderstorm struck the area.
Science News // 6 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday from California.
Science News // 1 week ago
May 22 (UPI) -- A group of Canadian fossils is identified as a new genus of the elasmosaurus "sea monster" that existed tens of millions of years ago, a newly published study announced.
Science News // 1 week ago
May 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the launch of SpaceX's Starship 9 after two explosions idled the program for months.
Science News // 1 week ago
May 21 (UPI) -- Unfavorable weather conditions have delayed the SpaceX Dragon's return to Earth from the International Space Station until at least Friday.
Science News // 1 week ago
May 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites from Florida in the first launch of its new Falcon 9 booster.
Science News // 1 week ago
May 20 (UPI) -- Four NASA astronauts who recently returned to Earth from a mission aboard the International Space Station will take part this week in a welcome-home ceremony at NASA's space center in Texas.

