Next phase of NASA's Artemis II testing set to begin

May 29 (UPI) -- The next phase of testing is set to begin for NASA's crewed Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon, the administration announced Thursday, and will serve as a foundation for travel to Mars.

With a major phase of testing complete, teams will begin to ensure that the Artemis II's rocket and ground systems are working correctly.

"It will ensure different systems, including core stage engines and booster thrust control, work as planned," a release from NASA said.

Testing teams will also simulate a launch-day scenario in which the Artemis II astronauts will test emergency systems and have them simulate leaving their crew quarters after suiting up to board the rocket for launch. NASA scientists will also test their countdown procedures.

Artemis II is scheduled to carry the first woman and person of color to the lunar surface. It is scheduled to lift off in April.