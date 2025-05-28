Trending
Science News
May 28, 2025 / 1:47 PM

China launches Tianwen-2 asteroid and comet study mission

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
China on Wednesday launched its Tianwen-2 space mission to collect asteroid samples and conduct a main-belt comet study. A LongMarch 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center. Photo courtesy Chinese National Space Administration
China on Wednesday launched its Tianwen-2 space mission to collect asteroid samples and conduct a main-belt comet study. A LongMarch 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center. Photo courtesy Chinese National Space Administration

May 28 (UPI) -- China Wednesday launched its Tianwen-2 space mission to collect asteroid samples and conduct a main-belt comet study. A LongMarch 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The Long March 3B Y110 rocket lifted off toward the near-Earth asteroid 469219 Kamo'oalewa and is expected to take a year to reach the asteroid.

Asteroid samples are scheduled to return to Earth by 2027 as the mission heads for a rendezvous with the 311P/Pantstarrs comet around 2035.

"All Chinese planetary scientists are now finger-crossed for this historic mission," said University of Hong Kong lunar geologist Yuqi Qian in a statement.

Related

The Chinese spacecraft will try to collect rocky matter from the asteroid, sending a capsule full of the space rocks back to Earth.

China would be the third nation after the United States and Japan to bring back asteroid samples if this mission succeeds.

Scientists will be able to carefully analyze the asteroid samples, identifying chemical and physical properties at detail not possible from remote observations alone.

The Kamo'oalewa asteroid is a quasi-satellite of Earth a few dozen meters across with very atypical orbital characteristics.

It may be piece of the moon put into orbit by some sort of large impact like a meteor.

Studying samples from Kamo'oalewa could yield critical information about the formation and evolution of the Earth-moon system.

The deep-space mission's onboard gear includes an ejecta analyzer, a radar instrument, and a magnetometer, which will be used to map the asteroid's and comet's microenvironment.

Those instruments can map magnetic fields, detect very small dust particles and also analyze subsurface compositions.

Tianwen-2 will orbit the 311P/Panstarrs comet in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in order to collect data that could help learn where Earth's water came from.

This is China's second planetary exploration mission. Tianwen-1 launched a Mars orbiter and rover in 2020.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches ninth Starship test flight before spacecraft breaks apart
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches ninth Starship test flight before spacecraft breaks apart
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its ninth test flight of Starship Tuesday before losing contact an hour later as the spacecraft broke apart upon re-entry. The first-stage Super Heavy booster also exploded before splashdown.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
May 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday afternoon launched 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida before a thunderstorm struck the area.
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday from California.
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Science News // 5 days ago
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
May 22 (UPI) -- A group of Canadian fossils is identified as a new genus of the elasmosaurus "sea monster" that existed tens of millions of years ago, a newly published study announced.
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
May 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the launch of SpaceX's Starship 9 after two explosions idled the program for months.
SpaceX Dragon ISS depature delayed due to weather
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX Dragon ISS depature delayed due to weather
May 21 (UPI) -- Unfavorable weather conditions have delayed the SpaceX Dragon's return to Earth from the International Space Station until at least Friday.
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
May 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites from Florida in the first launch of its new Falcon 9 booster.
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
Science News // 1 week ago
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
May 20 (UPI) -- Four NASA astronauts who recently returned to Earth from a mission aboard the International Space Station will take part this week in a welcome-home ceremony at NASA's space center in Texas.
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
Science News // 1 week ago
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
May 18 (UPI) -- India failed in its attempt to launch a satellite to observe Earth when the third stage failed, the nation's space agency said Sunday.
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
Science News // 1 week ago
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
May 17 (UPI) -- American aerospace firm Rocket Lab on Saturday carried a successful launch mission from its facility in New Zealand.

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches ninth Starship test flight before spacecraft breaks apart
SpaceX launches ninth Starship test flight before spacecraft breaks apart
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures

Follow Us