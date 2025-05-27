Science News
May 27, 2025 / 8:51 AM / Updated at 9:27 AM

SpaceX set to conduct ninth Starship launch

By Ian Stark
Share with X
SpaceX is set to conduct its ninth test flight of its Starship spacecraft on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 3 | SpaceX is set to conduct its ninth test flight of its Starship spacecraft on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX is set to conduct its ninth test flight of its Starship spacecraft Tuesday after the vessel that it plans to ultimately use to send humans to space exploded in the sky during the two previous tests.

The window for the latest flight test from Starbase, Texas, opens at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be streamed live on SpaceX's website.

The test flight is to be the first ever takeoff powered by a "flight-proven Super Heavy booster," which SpaceX hopes such boosters will one day be "capable of multiple launches per day."

The Super Heavy will execute experiments after blastoff to generate data intended to help improve the vessel's future dependability and performance. The Starship stage of the rocket will attempt to deploy eight satellite simulators for the first time ever and will also relight its engine while in space.

Related

Additionally, some of the protective thermal tiles usually attached to protect Starship from heat have been removed for experimental purposes, and a variety of different tile options will be evaluated during the launch.

Starship was cleared for the ninth flight test in May after the Starship 8 mission in March stopped commercial air traffic in Florida after SpaceX lost communication with the spacecraft shortly after launch.

The spacecraft suffered engine failure and automatically self-destructed, sending debris falling across parts of South Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starship 7 mission in January also exploded after launch, sending debris into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tuesday's launch will feature a hazard zone twice the size of the one implemented for Starship 8.

The Federal Aviation Administration also required SpaceX to secure a $550 million insurance policy to cover the hazard area that spans 1,600 miles from Starbase.

SpaceX claims that Starship is "the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed," and can carry up over 165 tons of reusable parts, and more than 275 tons when expendable materials are in use. Starship spacecrafts are intended to serve for multiple launches and return landings with little maintenance.

According to the SpaceX website, the Starship spacecraft is designed to "represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."

Elon Musk is scheduled to host a company talk from Starbase, Texas dubbed "The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary" via the SpaceX X account at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, which Musk said in a note posted to X earlier in May would explain the company's "Mars game plan."

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
May 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday afternoon launched 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida before a thunderstorm struck the area.
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday from California.
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Science News // 4 days ago
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
May 22 (UPI) -- A group of Canadian fossils is identified as a new genus of the elasmosaurus "sea monster" that existed tens of millions of years ago, a newly published study announced.
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
May 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the launch of SpaceX's Starship 9 after two explosions idled the program for months.
SpaceX Dragon ISS depature delayed due to weather
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Dragon ISS depature delayed due to weather
May 21 (UPI) -- Unfavorable weather conditions have delayed the SpaceX Dragon's return to Earth from the International Space Station until at least Friday.
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
May 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites from Florida in the first launch of its new Falcon 9 booster.
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
Science News // 6 days ago
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
May 20 (UPI) -- Four NASA astronauts who recently returned to Earth from a mission aboard the International Space Station will take part this week in a welcome-home ceremony at NASA's space center in Texas.
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
Science News // 1 week ago
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
May 18 (UPI) -- India failed in its attempt to launch a satellite to observe Earth when the third stage failed, the nation's space agency said Sunday.
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
Science News // 1 week ago
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
May 17 (UPI) -- American aerospace firm Rocket Lab on Saturday carried a successful launch mission from its facility in New Zealand.
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
Science News // 1 week ago
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
NASA's Curiosity rover tracks extreme weather on Mars.

Trending Stories

Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
Newly identified prehistoric creature found in Canada seen as a 'fascinating beast'
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida ahead of thunderstorm
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures

Follow Us