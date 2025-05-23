Science News
May 23, 2025 / 5:41 PM

In less than hour, SpaceX hopes to send up more Starlink satellites

By Allen Cone
In January, SpaceX sent up a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday night from California. Photo by SpaceX
In January, SpaceX sent up a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday night from California. Photo by SpaceX

May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch another batch of 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday night from California.

The Falcon 9 flight was delayed from Thursday night. No reason was given for the delay.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:32 p.m. PDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Pad 4E.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, the first stage booster is scheduled to land on the droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You," positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the 18th flight for the first-stage booster, including 14 Starlink missions.

A webcast will begin about five minutes before liftoff and is available on the private company's website.

Space enthusiast website Spaceflight Now also is planning coverage.

The last time SpaceX launched Starlink satellites from California was May 16.

The next scheduled launch of Starlink satellites from Florida is 1:19 p.m. EDT Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Pad 40.

