Trending
Science News
May 21, 2025 / 7:30 PM

SpaceX Dragon to depart ISS with scientific research samples

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The SpaceX Dragon is docked at the International Space Station and is scheduled to depart on Thursday while carrying scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth. Photo Courtesy of NASA
The SpaceX Dragon is docked at the International Space Station and is scheduled to depart on Thursday while carrying scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth. Photo Courtesy of NASA

May 21 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon will return to Earth on Friday with important scientific experiments from the International Space Station that could affect future space-based endeavors.

NASA has scheduled a 12:05 p.m. EDT departure of the SpaceX Dragon from the ISS on Thursday for its return voyage to Earth.

The spacecraft will contain tons of scientific samples from experiments done on the ISS and hardware, which several ISS crewmembers have been loading on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Nearly 6,700 pounds of science experiments, supplies, equipment and food will return to Earth from the ISS, according to NASA.

Among experiments returning to Earth is the Multipurpose International Space Station Experiment that exposed different materials to space to determine its effect on them.

Space-exposed materials include radiation-detection and shielding materials, solar sails and reflective coatings, ceramic composites for re-entry spacecraft studies and resins that might be used in heat shields.

Samples also were retrieved from the exterior of the ISS to see how they responded to ultraviolet radiation, atomic oxygen, charged particles, thermal recycling and other factors.

Equipment being returned to Earth includes Astrobee-REACCH robots that successfully demonstrated grasping and relocating capabilities to capture space objects of differing shapes and surface materials by using their tentacle-like arms and adhesive pads.

The robots could be used to capture and relocate debris and other objects in orbit and extend the lifespan of satellites.

The Dragon has been docked at the ISS for the past 30 days and is slated to begin its departure procedure at 11:45 A.M. EDT, which will be streamed live by NASA.

Officials at the SpaceX Mission Control center in Hawthorne, Calif., will remotely control the spacecraft until its splashdown off the coast of California on Friday.

The SpaceX Dragon's splashdown will not be streamed, but NASA will post updates on its space station blog.

SpaceX launched the Dragon spacecraft using a Falcon 9 rocket on April 21 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission is NASA's 32nd commercial resupply mission that was conducted by SpaceX.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
Science News // 10 hours ago
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
May 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites from Florida in the first launch of its new Falcon 9 booster.
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
Science News // 1 day ago
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
May 20 (UPI) -- Four NASA astronauts who recently returned to Earth from a mission aboard the International Space Station will take part this week in a welcome-home ceremony at NASA's space center in Texas.
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
Science News // 3 days ago
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
May 18 (UPI) -- India failed in its attempt to launch a satellite to observe Earth when the third stage failed, the nation's space agency said Sunday.
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
Science News // 4 days ago
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
May 17 (UPI) -- American aerospace firm Rocket Lab on Saturday carried a successful launch mission from its facility in New Zealand.
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
Science News // 5 days ago
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
NASA's Curiosity rover tracks extreme weather on Mars.
More int'l space cooperation now that Norway is 55th Artemis Accords partner
Science News // 6 days ago
More int'l space cooperation now that Norway is 55th Artemis Accords partner
May 15 (UPI) -- Norway became the 55th nation to sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony in Oslo Thursday, agreeing to a pact designed to promote international cooperation in space exploration. 
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites
May 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday launched more than two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in the company's continuing quest to expand global Internet access.
Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
Science News // 1 week ago
Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
May 14 (UPI) -- New research sheds light on how chimpanzees self-medicate wounds with plants and provide aid to other chimps.
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's east coast.
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
May 12 (UPI) -- NASA will host a live Twitch event Tuesday to help "global creators" of all ages design a plush mascot that will indicate zero gravity, when Artemis II astronauts take flight next year around the moon.

Trending Stories

At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company

Follow Us