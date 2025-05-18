Science News
May 18, 2025

Indian space agency's rocket fails to deploy satellite for Earth observation

By Allen Cone
May 18 (UPI) -- India failed in its attempt to launch a satellite to observe Earth when the third stage failed, the nation's space agency said Sunday.

The Indian Space Research Organization's EOS-09 spacecraft lifted off atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 5:59 a.m. local time Sunday. There have been 101 launches from Sriharikota, which is 1417 miles from New Delhi, including three to the moon and one to Mars.

The satellite was lost because of an issue with the third stage of the rocket about six minutes after launch.

"Third stage, motor started perfectly, but during the functioning of the third stage, we are seeing an observation, and the mission could not be accomplished," ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said in a televised statement after the launch. "Third stage, motor started perfectly, but during the functioning of the third stage, we are seeing an observation, and the mission could not be accomplished. After analysis, we shall come back."

ISRO posted on X that "the mission could now be accomplished.

The 3,735-pound satellite was to be deployed from the upper stage about 18 minutes after liftoff at an altitude of 332 miles.

This was to be India's ninth mission in India's Earth Observation Satellite series.

The satellite included a synthetic aperture radar payload, which had been been successfully deployed in other missions.

The satellites can observe Earth day and night, including cloud cover.

India Today noted the round-the-clock, reliable intelligence is significant among security concerns along India's borders with Pakistan and China.

India was the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole in 2023. This is an arrea scientists believe could hold reserves of frozen water.

California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
Science News // 1 day ago
California firm Rocket Lab launches third satellite for Japanese company
May 17 (UPI) -- American aerospace firm Rocket Lab on Saturday carried a successful launch mission from its facility in New Zealand.
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars weather: Clear with a low of 114 below zero
NASA's Curiosity rover tracks extreme weather on Mars.
More int'l space cooperation now that Norway is 55th Artemis Accords partner
Science News // 3 days ago
More int'l space cooperation now that Norway is 55th Artemis Accords partner
May 15 (UPI) -- Norway became the 55th nation to sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony in Oslo Thursday, agreeing to a pact designed to promote international cooperation in space exploration. 
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites
May 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday launched more than two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in the company's continuing quest to expand global Internet access.
Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
Science News // 4 days ago
Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
May 14 (UPI) -- New research sheds light on how chimpanzees self-medicate wounds with plants and provide aid to other chimps.
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's east coast.
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
May 12 (UPI) -- NASA will host a live Twitch event Tuesday to help "global creators" of all ages design a plush mascot that will indicate zero gravity, when Artemis II astronauts take flight next year around the moon.
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
May 10 (UPI) -- A Soviet-area spacecraft that orbited Earth for more than 50 years crashed into the Indian Ocean on Saturday, Russian officials confirmed.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two batches of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in a little more than six hours late Friday/early Saturday from California and Florida.
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
May 8 (UPI) -- NASA has notched a pair of Emmy nominations for its coverage of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, which garnered 40 million views on its online channel, the space administration announced Thursday.

