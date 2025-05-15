May 15 (UPI) -- Norway became the 55th nation to sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony in Oslo Thursday, agreeing to a pact designed to promote international cooperation in space exploration.

"The United States and Norway have a longstanding relationship in space," a release from the U.S. State Department said. "Collaboration stretches back to 1962, when NASA supported the first suborbital rocket launch mission above the Arctic Circle from Andoya Space."

Norway is stepping up its cooperation with the United States in space exploration ventures, the release said.

The United States and seven other nations created the Artemis Accords in 2020 with the mission of establishing responsible space exploration practices.

"The Artemis Accords affirm that cooperative activities should be exclusively for peaceful purposes and in accordance with international law," the State Department said on a site devoted to safe and responsible multi-nation space exploration.

Prior to Norway joining the agreement, Finland was the most recent nation to sign the Accords on Tuesday.