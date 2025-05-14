Trending
Science News
May 14, 2025 / 3:47 PM

Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others

By Chris Benson
Share with X
A new report published Tuesday provided fresh clues on the origin of human medical care and how primates utilize natural resources as medicine in scores of ways to stay healthy. A team of scientists from Britain's University of Oxford observed wild chimpanzees (such as pictured, 2016) for about eight months at the Budongo Forest in Uganda. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 2 | A new report published Tuesday provided fresh clues on the origin of human medical care and how primates utilize natural resources as medicine in scores of ways to stay healthy. A team of scientists from Britain's University of Oxford observed wild chimpanzees (such as pictured, 2016) for about eight months at the Budongo Forest in Uganda. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- New research sheds light on how chimpanzees self-medicate wounds with plants and provide aid to other chimps.

A new report published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution provides fresh clues on the origin of human medical care and how primates -- such as chimps, orangutans and gorillas -- utilize natural resources as medicine in scores of ways to stay healthy.

"Understanding the cognitive and social foundations of healthcare behaviors in humans requires examining their evolutionary precursors in our closest living relatives," the report starts.

Chimpanzees and its similar primate species, bonobos monkeys, are known to be the closest genetic relative to the human race.

Related

The team of scientists from Britain's University of Oxford observed wild chimpanzees for about eight months in Africa at the Budongo Forest in Uganda tend to their wounds with medicinal-like plants and at times on each other.

They filmed and documented the chimps and saw also how they aided others, even by helping one from hunting snares left by humans which "adds to the evidence that wild chimpanzees have the capacity for empathy," according to the study's lead researcher Dr. Elodie Freymann.

It builds upon last year's discovery that chimps seek and eat certain plants in order to heal themselves from various afflictions.

Freymann, meanwhile, spent two physically-demanding four-month periods in the Budongo Forest following wild chimps comfortable enough with human contact.

"There can be days where you're just sitting at the base of a tree while they eat for eight hours, and there can be days where you're hacking through vines and crossing rivers and stuck in clay pits," she added, saying the day was "completely determined by what the group feels like doing."

She said she stumbled on a logbook dating to the 1990s which outlined similar observations not featured in past research studies.

"One of the things humans have clung onto is that we're this very special species, because we are capable of altruism and we're capable of empathy," said Freymann, a postdoctoral researcher.

According to Freymann, animals help each other out and they're capable of "identifying others in need and then addressing those specific needs."

Her logbook documented 41 cases of care in wounded chumps, 34 cases of self-care and seven in the care of other chimps. The study further states there were at least four instances of care for other chimpanzees that were not related.

"The findings show that some types of prosocial behavior towards non-kin may be more widespread than previously thought," Isabelle Laumer, a primatologist and cognitive biologist at Germany's Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany, told NBC.

"More detailed investigation is needed," added Laumer, who was not involved in the study.

Freymann added that if scientists hope to hone in on "these amazing medicinal resources," watching and learning from animals is "an incredibly effective way to do it if it's done ethically and responsibly."

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's east coast.
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
May 12 (UPI) -- NASA will host a live Twitch event Tuesday to help "global creators" of all ages design a plush mascot that will indicate zero gravity, when Artemis II astronauts take flight next year around the moon.
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
May 10 (UPI) -- A Soviet-area spacecraft that orbited Earth for more than 50 years crashed into the Indian Ocean on Saturday, Russian officials confirmed.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two batches of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in a little more than six hours late Friday/early Saturday from California and Florida.
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
May 8 (UPI) -- NASA has notched a pair of Emmy nominations for its coverage of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, which garnered 40 million views on its online channel, the space administration announced Thursday.
Moon becomes little more out of reach for NASA's VIPER rover
Science News // 6 days ago
Moon becomes little more out of reach for NASA's VIPER rover
May 7 (UPI) -- NASA is exploring alternative ways to deliver its VIPER rover to the moon after canceling partnership proposals to land a water-seeking robot on the lunar surface.
SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a new group of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday night.
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Science News // 1 week ago
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
One of the most dangerous fault lines that threatens the United States lurks off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, capable of producing a Pacific-wide tsunami and dramatically changing the landscape of coastal regions.
Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day
Science News // 1 week ago
Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day
May 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated National Astronaut Day on the 64th anniversary of Alan Shepard becoming the first American to go into space.
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
May 3 (UPI) -- Two nonprofit organizations announced that they would team up to publish climate-related research to further a congressionally mandated assessment that had been gutted by the Trump administration.

Trending Stories

Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life

Follow Us