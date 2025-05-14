SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites

May 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday launched more than two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in the company's continuing quest to expand global Internet access.

The liftoff took place at about 12:38 p.m. local time at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted up 28 Starlink satellites in what was the first-stage booster's fourth launch.

Starlink's growing cluster of orbiting satellites provides low-latency, high-speed Internet worldwide.

Wednesday launch came after Tuesday's successful SpaceX launch of an additional 28 other Starlink capsules from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Also, news came out this week that United Airlines will launch Starlink-powered Wi-Fi on its select flights starting Thursday after United's announcement of the deal in January.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly on the verge of launching Starship, the world's largest rocket, in its effort to ultimately get to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. But any launch would come after a failed launch bid in March.