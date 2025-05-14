Trending
Science News
May 14, 2025 / 5:23 PM

SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Mission 6-67 took off Wednesday at 12:38 p.m. local time from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. On board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket were 28 Starlink satellites launched into low-Earth orbit to expand global Internet access. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 3 | Mission 6-67 took off Wednesday at 12:38 p.m. local time from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. On board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket were 28 Starlink satellites launched into low-Earth orbit to expand global Internet access. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday launched more than two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in the company's continuing quest to expand global Internet access.

The liftoff took place at about 12:38 p.m. local time at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted up 28 Starlink satellites in what was the first-stage booster's fourth launch.

Starlink's growing cluster of orbiting satellites provides low-latency, high-speed Internet worldwide.

Wednesday launch came after Tuesday's successful SpaceX launch of an additional 28 other Starlink capsules from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Also, news came out this week that United Airlines will launch Starlink-powered Wi-Fi on its select flights starting Thursday after United's announcement of the deal in January.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly on the verge of launching Starship, the world's largest rocket, in its effort to ultimately get to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. But any launch would come after a failed launch bid in March.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
Science News // 1 hour ago
Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
May 14 (UPI) -- New research sheds light on how chimpanzees self-medicate wounds with plants and provide aid to other chimps.
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's east coast.
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
May 12 (UPI) -- NASA will host a live Twitch event Tuesday to help "global creators" of all ages design a plush mascot that will indicate zero gravity, when Artemis II astronauts take flight next year around the moon.
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
May 10 (UPI) -- A Soviet-area spacecraft that orbited Earth for more than 50 years crashed into the Indian Ocean on Saturday, Russian officials confirmed.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two batches of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in a little more than six hours late Friday/early Saturday from California and Florida.
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
May 8 (UPI) -- NASA has notched a pair of Emmy nominations for its coverage of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, which garnered 40 million views on its online channel, the space administration announced Thursday.
Moon becomes little more out of reach for NASA's VIPER rover
Science News // 6 days ago
Moon becomes little more out of reach for NASA's VIPER rover
May 7 (UPI) -- NASA is exploring alternative ways to deliver its VIPER rover to the moon after canceling partnership proposals to land a water-seeking robot on the lunar surface.
SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a new group of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday night.
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Science News // 1 week ago
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
One of the most dangerous fault lines that threatens the United States lurks off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, capable of producing a Pacific-wide tsunami and dramatically changing the landscape of coastal regions.
Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day
Science News // 1 week ago
Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day
May 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated National Astronaut Day on the 64th anniversary of Alan Shepard becoming the first American to go into space.

Trending Stories

Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
Oxford study suggests chimps use medicinal plants to heal wounds, aid others
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says

Follow Us