Trending
Science News
May 13, 2025 / 2:26 AM

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
SpaceX early Tuesday launched Falcon 9, like the one pictured here, early Tuesday as part of a mission to put 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX early Tuesday launched Falcon 9, like the one pictured here, early Tuesday as part of a mission to put 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's east coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 1:02 a.m. EDT.

The mission was to put 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will join Starlink's growing cluster of thousands of orbitals that provide low-latency, high-speed Internet worldwide.

The first-stage booster, which was on its record-setting 28th flight, safely returned to Earth after separation and landed upon the Just Read the Instructions drone ship awaiting it in the Atlantic Ocean.

About an hour after launch, SpaceX confirmed deployment of the satellites on X.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
May 12 (UPI) -- NASA will host a live Twitch event Tuesday to help "global creators" of all ages design a plush mascot that will indicate zero gravity, when Artemis II astronauts take flight next year around the moon.
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
May 10 (UPI) -- A Soviet-area spacecraft that orbited Earth for more than 50 years crashed into the Indian Ocean on Saturday, Russian officials confirmed.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two batches of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in a little more than six hours late Friday/early Saturday from California and Florida.
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
May 8 (UPI) -- NASA has notched a pair of Emmy nominations for its coverage of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, which garnered 40 million views on its online channel, the space administration announced Thursday.
Moon becomes little more out of reach for NASA's VIPER rover
Science News // 5 days ago
Moon becomes little more out of reach for NASA's VIPER rover
May 7 (UPI) -- NASA is exploring alternative ways to deliver its VIPER rover to the moon after canceling partnership proposals to land a water-seeking robot on the lunar surface.
SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a new group of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday night.
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Science News // 1 week ago
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
One of the most dangerous fault lines that threatens the United States lurks off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, capable of producing a Pacific-wide tsunami and dramatically changing the landscape of coastal regions.
Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day
Science News // 1 week ago
Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day
May 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated National Astronaut Day on the 64th anniversary of Alan Shepard becoming the first American to go into space.
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
May 3 (UPI) -- Two nonprofit organizations announced that they would team up to publish climate-related research to further a congressionally mandated assessment that had been gutted by the Trump administration.
South Korea to send cube satellite aboard NASA's Artemis II test flight
Science News // 1 week ago
South Korea to send cube satellite aboard NASA's Artemis II test flight
May 2 (UPI) -- South Korea will fly a shoebox-size cube satellite on an Artemis II test flight in April 2026 in preparation for missions to the moon, NASA and the Korean AeroSpace Administration announced Friday.

Trending Stories

Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
NASA hosts Twitch event for moon mascot, zero-g indicator contest
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California, Florida over six hours
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
Megaquake could trigger land drop, spike flood risk along West Coast, study says
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage
NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage

Follow Us