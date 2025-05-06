Trending
Science News
May 6, 2025

SpaceX set to bring more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit

By Ian Stark
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches its Starlink Satellites into orbit from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida in April. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches its Starlink Satellites into orbit from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida in April. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is slated to launch a new group of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit Tuesday night.

The 28 devices will ride a Falcon 9 that is scheduled to blast off at 8:22 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County, Florida.

This mission is the 470th Falcon 9 rocket launch, and if all goes as planned, its cargo will be added to the over 7,300 Starlink V2 Mini satellites already in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number 1085, in what will be its seventh round-trip mission into space.

The craft will target a landing on the Just Read The Instructions, or JRTI drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. If successful, this will be the 442nd booster landing and 119th landing on JRTI.

The mission will be broadcast live on the SpaceX website, X TV app and X account. Backup launch times are possible and available until 12:22 a.m. EDT, or Wednesday starting at 7:30 EDT.

