Trending
Science News
May 5, 2025 / 3:53 PM

Trump honors space exploration on National Astronaut Day

Observance marks 64th anniversary of Alan Shepard becoming first American in space.

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Alan Shepard appears in his pressurized suit for the Mercury flight on May 5, 1961. Photo courtesy NASA
1 of 2 | Alan Shepard appears in his pressurized suit for the Mercury flight on May 5, 1961. Photo courtesy NASA

May 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated National Astronaut Day on the 64th anniversary of Alan Shepard becoming the first American to go into space.

On May 5, 1961, Shepard's Freedom 7 capsule reached an altitude of 116.5 miles in a suborbit for 15 minutes. One month earlier on April 12, 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union was the first human in space when he orbited Earth at an altitude of 187 miles aboard Vostok 1.

"Sixty-four years ago today, a brave American sat in the cockpit of the Mercury rocket, ready to face the unknown," Trump wrote in a message. " After years of scientific advancement and growing competition in space exploration, Commander Alan B. Shepard undertook a dangerous mission that held the promise of groundbreaking achievement, national pride, and a future defined by American leadership in space.

"With three simple words -- "light this candle" -- Shepard launched into the vast expanse of space, becoming the first American to break the bounds of Earth. His spacecraft, Freedom 7, was a tribute to the seven Project Mercury astronauts, and to one of our Nation's founding principles: freedom. "

Related

Trump also noted other achievements.

"Just 8 years later, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted the Stars and Stripes on the Moon," Trump wrote about the world's first moon landing on July 20, 1969.

And last month, "we saw the same strength again when I ordered the rescue of stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose 8-day mission turned into a 286-day journey aboard the International Space Station," Trump wrote. "It was the vitality of our Nation's space programs that rose to the challenge and brought them safely home."

Boeing sent those two astronauts into space and they returned on a SpaceX mission after NASA and Boeing scrapped their return aboard the capsule.

Through November, NASA said there are 47 active astronauts, 12 management astronauts, and 332 former astronauts or payload specialists, including those who have left NASA and those who are dead.

A total of 12 U.S. astronauts have walked on the moon through the Apollo program, including Shepard. From 1968 to 1972, another 12 flew to the moon but didn't land on the lunar surface.

SpaceX has sent 60 people into space, including 45 on NASA missions and 15 on commercial ones. This includes sending personnel to the International Space Station.

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration listed an astronaut as employed by an FAA-certified company performing the launch, reached an altitude higher than 50 miles above Earth and demonstrated activities "essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety."

That means individuals who purchased seats on commercial flights, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin or Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, may not be considered astronauts by the U.S. government.

Trump said he is committed to space exploration.

"As we celebrate National Astronaut Day, we honor the legacy of those who have blazed the trail into the final frontier," he wrote. "Under my leadership, America's space program will continue to push the boundaries of discoveries, with bold plans for lunar missions, Mars exploration, and beyond. By fostering innovation, strengthening our partnerships with private space companies, and advancing our technological capabilities, we are ensuring that the United States remains the global leader in space for generations to come."

In a proposed federal budget released last week, Trump plans to cut 24.3%, $6 billion, from NASA, including allocating $1 billion to Mars-focused initiatives.

NASA's fiscal 2024 budget was $24.8 billion in contrast to the $18.8 billion proposed. U.S. Congress needs to approve the budget.

More than $7 billion has been allocated for moon exploration.

NASA's new funding focuses on "beating China back to the Moon and on putting the first human on Mars," according to the budget report.

Latest Headlines

Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
May 3 (UPI) -- Two nonprofit organizations announced that they would team up to publish climate-related research to further a congressionally mandated assessment that had been gutted by the Trump administration.
South Korea to send cube satellite aboard NASA's Artemis II test flight
Science News // 3 days ago
South Korea to send cube satellite aboard NASA's Artemis II test flight
May 2 (UPI) -- South Korea will fly a shoebox-size cube satellite on an Artemis II test flight in April 2026 in preparation for missions to the moon, NASA and the Korean AeroSpace Administration announced Friday.
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth
Science News // 3 days ago
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth
May 2 (UPI) -- A spacecraft launched by the Soviet Union in 1972 is due to come crashing back into Earth's atmosphere around May 10 and nobody knows where it will land.
SpaceX launches 28 Internet satellites from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 28 Internet satellites from Florida
May 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 28 V2 Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday night, adding to its fleet of nearly 7,300 orbitals already in space.
Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says
Science News // 3 days ago
Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says
May 1 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts have completed a nearly six hour long spacewalk to maintenance and upgrades on the International Space Station, the agency announced.
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Science News // 3 days ago
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
As storm season ramps up, so does lightning danger -- and with it, decades of misinformation. Let's set the record straight about lightning safety with an expert from the National Lightning Safety Council.
2 astronauts plan 6 1/2-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades
Science News // 4 days ago
2 astronauts plan 6 1/2-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades
April 30 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts plan to participate in a 6-hour, 35-minute spacewalk Thursday to upgrade the International Space Station's power generation capabilities and relocate a communications antenna.
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Science News // 4 days ago
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
April 30 (UPI) -- A Firefly Aerospace rocket launched from California crashed into the Pacific Ocean north of Antarctica, failing to place into low-Earth orbit a satellite for Lockheed Martin.
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
Science News // 5 days ago
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
April 30 (UPI) -- The three Chinese astronauts that served as the Shenzhou 19 crew returned to Earth Wednesday after a 183-day long mission about the Tiangong space station.
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Monday launched Amazon's first 27 satellites after earlier mission plans were scrubbed nearly three weeks ago because of inclement weather in Florida.

Trending Stories

Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
South Korea to send cube satellite aboard NASA's Artemis II test flight
South Korea to send cube satellite aboard NASA's Artemis II test flight
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment

Follow Us