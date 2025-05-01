Trending
Science News
May 1, 2025 / 10:39 PM

SpaceX launches 28 Internet satellites from Florida

By Mark Moran
Share with X
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, like the one pictured here, launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Thursday night with a payload of Starlink satellites. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, like the one pictured here, launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Thursday night with a payload of Starlink satellites. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 28 V2 Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday night, adding to its fleet of nearly 7,300 orbitals already in space.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payload was launched just after 6:51 p.m. EDT.

It was the 18th mission for the first-stage fuel booster, which landed on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions, stationed in the Atlantic ocean, about 8 1/2 minutes after launch.

This reusable booster, with the tail number 1080, has been used to launch two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station, two cargo missions and the European Space Agency's Euclid observatory.

It was the 440th time SpaceX has employed a reusable fuel booster, the 468th SpaceX launch overall and the 51st of the year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says
Science News // 6 hours ago
Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says
May 1 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts have completed a nearly six hour long spacewalk to maintenance and upgrades on the International Space Station, the agency announced.
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Science News // 6 hours ago
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
As storm season ramps up, so does lightning danger -- and with it, decades of misinformation. Let's set the record straight about lightning safety with an expert from the National Lightning Safety Council.
2 astronauts plan 6 1/2-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades
Science News // 1 day ago
2 astronauts plan 6 1/2-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades
April 30 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts plan to participate in a 6-hour, 35-minute spacewalk Thursday to upgrade the International Space Station's power generation capabilities and relocate a communications antenna.
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Science News // 1 day ago
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
April 30 (UPI) -- A Firefly Aerospace rocket launched from California crashed into the Pacific Ocean north of Antarctica, failing to place into low-Earth orbit a satellite for Lockheed Martin.
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
Science News // 1 day ago
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
April 30 (UPI) -- The three Chinese astronauts that served as the Shenzhou 19 crew returned to Earth Wednesday after a 183-day long mission about the Tiangong space station.
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Monday launched Amazon's first 27 satellites after earlier mission plans were scrubbed nearly three weeks ago because of inclement weather in Florida.
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
April 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit late Sunday from Florida's east coast
NASA launch crew rings NYSE closing bell
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA launch crew rings NYSE closing bell
April 25 (UPI) -- Members of SPHEREx, NASA's Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, recently visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell.
China shares moon rocks with U.S.and 5 other nations
Science News // 6 days ago
China shares moon rocks with U.S.and 5 other nations
April 25 (UPI) -- China is allowing six nations, including the United States, to examine moon rocks on loan from the 2020 Chinese Chang'e-5 lunar mission.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday night, on its way to deploy another 28 V2 Starlink mini satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Trending Stories

Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
2 astronauts plan 6 1/2-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades
2 astronauts plan 6 1/2-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Busting lightning myths: What's true, what's dangerous and what could save your life
Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says
Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space

Follow Us