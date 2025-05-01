Trending
Science News
May 1, 2025

Astronauts complete needed tasks during 6-hour ISS space walk, NASA says

Fifth all-female spacewalk was third for Anne McClain and first for Nichole Ayers.

By Mark Moran
SpaceX NASA Crew-10 members and NASA Astronauts Nichole Ayers (R) and Anne McClain peer out of a Tesla X after walking out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in March. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 3 | SpaceX NASA Crew-10 members and NASA Astronauts Nichole Ayers (R) and Anne McClain peer out of a Tesla X after walking out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in March. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts have completed a nearly six-hour spacewalk to perform maintenance and upgrades on the International Space Station, the agency announced Thursday.

Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers relocated a space station communications antenna and improved the ability to generate power on the ISS.

"Additionally, the astronaut pair completed a pair of get-ahead tasks, including installing a jumper cable to provide power from the P6 truss to the International Space Station's Russian segment and another to remove bolts from a micrometeoroid cover," a release from NASA said.

Moving the communications antenna and installing a bracket created space to equip the ISS with additional solar arrays in the future.

While the team accomplished most of its tasks, McClain and Ayers were forced to postpone others due to a lack of time and limited consumables.

It was the third spacewalk for McClain and the first for Ayers. It was the fifth all-female spacewalk performed by NASA astronauts.

