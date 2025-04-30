Trending
Science News
April 30, 2025 / 9:49 PM

2 astronauts plan 6 1/20-hour spacewalk for International Space Station upgrades

By Allen Cone
NASA astronaut Anne McClain works on the International Space Station's Port-4 truss structure during a six-hour, 39-minute spacewalk to upgrade the orbital complex's power storage capacity on March 22, 2019. She was scheduled to perform another spacewalk Thursday. Photo courtesy NASA
NASA astronaut Anne McClain works on the International Space Station's Port-4 truss structure during a six-hour, 39-minute spacewalk to upgrade the orbital complex's power storage capacity on March 22, 2019. She was scheduled to perform another spacewalk Thursday. Photo courtesy NASA

April 30 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts plan to participate in a 6-hour, 35-minute spacewalk Thursday to upgrade the International Space Station's power generation capabilities and relocate a communications antenna.

Expedition 73 Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are scheduled to leave the ISS at 8 a.m. EDT, according to NASA. NASA will begin live coverage at 6:30 a.m. on NASA+.

They would be the fifth all-female walk in NASA history and the first this year. The 275th spacewalk is "in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades," according to NASA.

It will be the third spacewalk for McClain, 45, and the first for Ayers, 36.

They plan to install a mounting bracket before additional panels are put in place later this year when a SpaceX Dragon performs a resupply mission.

The panels are lightweight power sources that provide more energy than traditional solar arrays and weigh a lot less.

They will increase by 30% total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts.

The antenna will be moved a foot and a half to "clear one of the antennas from structural blockage," Diana Trujillo, spacewalk flight director, said at a news conference last week.

The antenna allows ISS to communicate with arriving spacecraft.

There are seven aboard the ISS.

Commander Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and NASA Flight Engineer Jonny Kim will assist them getting in and out of their spacesuits. Kim is a trained medical doctor.

Also aboard the ISS are three cosmonauts from Russia: flight engineers Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, Kirill Peskov.

For several hours, the spacealkers will breathe pure oxygen for several hours to get rid of nitrogen in their bodies. They will be tethered to the ISS.

Kim also photographed tomato plants growing for a space agriculture experiment. They are studying if crops can grow without photosynthesis in microgravity, possibly increasing plant cultivation on Earth and in space.

On Tuesday, the Expedition 73 crew learned how to manufacture nanomaterials, which can possibly lead to new therapeutics, vaccines and regenerative medicine.

McClain and Kim were inside the Kibo laboratory module mixing solutions to create DNA-like nanomaterials. The samples will be analyzed using an electromagnetic light tool and will be returned to Earth for further examination.

Kim later partnered with Ryzhikov and Zubritsky for vein scans inside the Columbus laboratory module. Onishi operated the Ultrasound 2 device so doctors on the ground could look at the crew's neck, shoulder and leg veins.

In November, the ISS will mark 25 years of astronauts onboard. The ISS since Nov. 2, 2000, has never been unmanned.

Latest Headlines

Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
Science News // 4 hours ago
Firefly Aerospace's first stage explodes before satellite's deployment
April 30 (UPI) -- A Firefly Aerospace rocket launched from California crashed into the Pacific Ocean north of Antarctica, failing to place into low-Earth orbit a satellite for Lockheed Martin.
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
Science News // 12 hours ago
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts back on Earth after six months in space
April 30 (UPI) -- The three Chinese astronauts that served as the Shenzhou 19 crew returned to Earth Wednesday after a 183-day long mission about the Tiangong space station.
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
ULA launches 27 Amazon satellites from Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Monday launched Amazon's first 27 satellites after earlier mission plans were scrubbed nearly three weeks ago because of inclement weather in Florida.
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
April 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit late Sunday from Florida's east coast
NASA launch crew rings NYSE closing bell
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA launch crew rings NYSE closing bell
April 25 (UPI) -- Members of SPHEREx, NASA's Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, recently visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell.
China shares moon rocks with U.S.and 5 other nations
Science News // 5 days ago
China shares moon rocks with U.S.and 5 other nations
April 25 (UPI) -- China is allowing six nations, including the United States, to examine moon rocks on loan from the 2020 Chinese Chang'e-5 lunar mission.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday night, on its way to deploy another 28 V2 Starlink mini satellites into low-Earth orbit.
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
Science News // 6 days ago
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
April 24 (UPI) -- A crew of Chinese astronauts headed for orbit Thursday to begin a six-month-long mission aboard the Tiangong space station.
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
April 22 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Tuesday morning, loaded with needed supplies and equipment for experimentation.

